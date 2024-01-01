Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 Sweeps Car of the Year Awards in Singapore

IONIQ 5 named the Straits Times Car of the Year 2023 as well as Sgcarmart Car of the Year and Electric SUV of the Year for 2023

Hyundai Motor to build on these awards to strengthen its position as the leading EV brand in the region

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today announced that IONIQ 5 has won the Straits Times Car of the Year as well as Sgcarmart Car of the Year and Electric SUV of the Year — all for 2023.

The Straits Times Car of the Year is highly regarded for its objectivity and credibility, as it only recognizes the first generation of a vehicle in all categories. Out of the 40 new cars launched in Singapore between mid-November 2022 and mid-November 2023, IONIQ 5 was one of The Straits Times' nine finalists.

IONIQ 5 performed well in most categories, particularly in practicality, affordability, and design, earning a total score of 399 points. This placed it ahead of the runner-up by 40.5 points[1]. IONIQ 5 becomes the first Hyundai model to win the Straits Times Car of the Year title.

Lynn Tan, one of the judges for The Straits Times Car of the Year, praised IONIQ 5 as an "all-rounder of a car," highlighting its "retro-inspired yet futuristic design and surprisingly practical space." Dr Kong Yongyao, another judge of the award, called the Hyundai "a resounding triumph of imagination, ambition and execution."

The additional Car of the Year win came from Sgcarmart, Singapore's largest car-selling platform. Of the total of 76 cars in 26 categories, IONIQ 5 became the winner in the Electric SUV category and secured Sgcarmart's one and only Car of the Year title for 2023. Sgcarmart explains on its website that it evaluates each car manufacturer's efforts and creativity in bringing their cars to a higher level in terms of design, efficiency, versatility, and value for money.

What is more meaningful about Sgcarmart 2023 Car of the Year is that among the eight criteria of evaluation, consumer voting takes about 65 percent of the total score.

Hyundai Motor views IONIQ 5's double honors as a testament to its commitment to future mobility production and technological innovation. The company intends to leverage this achievement to solidify its position as a prominent EV brand.

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

[1] Ranked from top to bottom: Toyota Vellfire, BYD Seal, Lotus Eletre, MG4, BMW i7, Nissan X-Trail, Peugeot 408 and Citroen e-C4

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company