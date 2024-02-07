i-Battery CEO Feng Yong: bullish on vanadium batteries' future in Japan

SUZHOU, China and TOKYO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- i-Battery Energy Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd ("i-Battery")'s CEO, Feng Yong, in a special interview with Japanese media ENERGYBIZ, discussed the promising future deployment of i-Battery's vanadium flow batteries in the Japanese market.

Dr. Feng Yong said, "Japan is a crucial market in i-Battery's global strategy, and we are very optimistic about the opportunities in the commercial and industrial sectors of Japan. Faced with rising electricity costs and severe power supply issues in Japan, the inherent safety and the 25-year lifespan of vanadium flow batteries align well with long-termist mindset of Japanese consumers. We are committed to continuously improving our localized products and services, actively pursuing the Japanese market, and contributing to Japan's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050."

In the Japanese market, i-Battery is currently focusing on commercial and industrial energy storage, as well as some residential energy storage demands. The company is featuring two main products: a high-integration, prefabricated cabin-style product with 125kW/500kWh configuration, and a utility-side product with 250kW/1000kWh (configurable for longer durations). For residential energy storage, the company targets specific market segments with unique application needs.

i-Battery is dedicated to the R&D, production, sales, and system integration of Vanadium flow batteries. It is among the first in China to invest in the technological innovation of Vanadium batteries. The core team has deep expertise in the field of Vanadium flow batteries, having learned from Maria Skyllas-Kazacos, the inventor of Vanadium flow batteries at the University of New South Wales. i-Battery has successfully transformed laboratory technology into commercially viable products. The company owns a complete industrial chain technology, including stack hybrid sealing technology, low-resistance flow channel and pipeline design, new electrode and bipolar plate materials, and self-discharge reduction technology. Currently, the company has an annual production capacity of 300MWh, with plans to expand to 1GWh by 2024. It has signed cooperation agreements with several distributors in Europe and America, and looks forward to becoming a global supplier in the next 2-3 years, offering safe, efficient, and cost-effective long-duration energy storage products and solutions to consumers worldwide.

For more information, please visit i-Battery's Japanese website: https://www.i-battery.com/jp

For the full interview article, please visit https://energy-biz.org/post/1041

