I LOVE Earth: Newport World Resorts' commitment to sustainability

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It takes heart to stand for what one believes in, and for Newport World Resorts (NWR), putting the Earth into the heart of every individual, community, and business is the key for sustainability. As the country's pioneering integrated resort (IR), NWR is taking an integrated approach towards sustainable development with its property-wide "I Love Earth" (ILE) program.

Newport World Resorts is EarthCheck Silver Certified.

NWR's ILE harmonizes the programs of its hotels, entertainment, retail, dining, and leisure facilities for a greater impact. Underpinning ILE's commitment is the HEART framework, which stands for Healthy, Responsible and Sustainable Sourcing; Environmental Impact; Active Engagement, Benchmarking, Certification; Reform, Reduce, Recycle, Repurpose; and Transform through Teaching, Training and Technology. The ILE Council, composed of top officers and experts from NWR and its hotels, sets ambitious sustainability goals, and continually monitors progress, driven by the belief that what gets measured gets done.

NWR is the first and only EarthCheck Silver-Certified IR in the country, covering gaming areas, retail, theater, and line of hotels.

