i2Cool Co-Founder and CEO Prof. Martin Zhu Honoured with 2025 Leader of the Year Young Entrepreneur Award

HONG KONG and SHENZHEN, China, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- i2Cool today announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Martin Zhu, has received the Young Entrepreneur Award at the 2025 Leader of the Year Awards, organised by Sing Tao News Corporation.

Established in 1994, the Leader of the Year Awards are among Hong Kong's longest-running and most respected annual leadership recognition programmes. The awards recognise outstanding leaders whose vision, innovation and contributions have advanced Hong Kong's economic development, technological progress and social impact across a wide range of sectors, including business, finance, innovation and technology, education, healthcare, culture and public service.

The 2025 award presentation ceremony was officiated by The Hon. John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and attended by representatives from government, industry, academia and the wider community to celebrate leadership and innovation across Hong Kong.

Prof. Martin Zhu was recognised for his leadership in advancing the commercialisation of climate technologies and transforming scientific research into practical solutions that address the growing challenges of climate change and extreme heat.

Founded in Hong Kong, i2Cool is a climate technology company specialising in electricity-free cooling solutions based on passive radiative cooling. Originating from research at the City University of Hong Kong, the company's proprietary technology reflects solar radiation while efficiently emitting heat through the atmospheric window, enabling continuous cooling without electricity consumption.

Since its establishment, i2Cool has expanded its technology from laboratory research to large-scale commercial applications across multiple industries. Its electricity-free cooling solutions are now used in buildings, transportation, industrial facilities, energy infrastructure and textiles, supporting customers in reducing cooling energy consumption, improving thermal management and advancing sustainability goals.

The award recognises leadership in advancing climate innovation at a time when demand for sustainable cooling technologies continues to grow worldwide.

Looking ahead, i2Cool will continue investing in research, product development and global partnerships to accelerate the deployment of electricity-free cooling technologies and contribute to a more sustainable, low-carbon future.

About i2Cool

i2Cool is a Hong Kong-based climate technology company pioneering electricity-free cooling solutions inspired by passive radiative cooling. Its proprietary technologies are designed for applications including buildings, transportation, industrial infrastructure and textiles, helping reduce heat gain and cooling energy demand without consuming electricity. Through continuous innovation, i2Cool is committed to delivering scalable thermal management solutions that support climate resilience and sustainable development worldwide.

Rachel Huang

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SOURCE i2Cool Limited