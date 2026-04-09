i2Cool Launches 4th Anniversary Global Tour in Vietnam, Expanding Electricity-free Cooling Across Industry and Community Applications

HONG KONG and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- i2Cool, a pioneer in electricity-free cooling technology, has officially launched its 4th anniversary global tour under the theme "4ward Thinking, 4ward Cooling", with Vietnam as the first stop. The multi-city initiative highlights the company's latest technological developments, expanding global partnerships, and real-world applications across both commercial and community settings.

Originating from the City University of Hong Kong under the HK Tech 300 programme in 2021, i2Cool has developed a material-based passive cooling solution inspired by the Saharan silver ant. By combining high solar reflectivity and mid-infrared emissivity, the technology enables surface cooling without electricity consumption or refrigerants.

To date, i2Cool's solutions have been deployed in more than 500 projects across nearly 30 countries and regions, supporting energy efficiency and carbon reduction in sectors including construction, industry, logistics, and agriculture.

Three-City Programme in Vietnam Marks First Phase of Global Roadshow

The Vietnam programme, organized in collaboration with local partner APOLLO, spans three cities—Haiphong, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City—offering a comprehensive engagement from industry dialogue to real-world application.

Haiphong: Industry Salon and Technology Exchange

The tour officially commenced on March 24 in Haiphong with a 4th anniversary salon and investment exchange session held at Taiyo Building.

During the session, i2Cool Co-founder and CEO, Pro.Martin Zhu, presented the scientific foundation of electricity-free cooling technology, including its biomimetic origins and material-based heat management mechanism. He also shared application cases across building rooftops, glass façades, photovoltaic systems, and cold-chain logistics, demonstrating measurable temperature reduction and energy-saving potential.

A key highlight of the event was the introduction of i2Cool's electricity-free cooling nano-particle. Unlike conventional coatings or films, i2nano-particle can be integrated into plastics, rubber, and textile materials, enabling passive cooling at the material level. The launch prompted discussions among local stakeholders on potential localization and industrial applications in Vietnam.

Representatives from APOLLO noted that Vietnam's tropical climate and rapid urbanization are driving increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions, particularly in construction, industrial storage, and logistics sectors.

Hanoi: Industry Engagement at VIETBUILD 2026

Following Haiphong, i2Cool participated in VIETBUILD 2026, held from March 26 to 30 at the Vietnam Exhibition Center (VEC) in Hanoi.

At Booth H1-061, i2Cool and APOLLO jointly showcased a full range of electricity-free cooling solutions, including coatings, films, membranes, and textile applications. The booth attracted developers, contractors, and engineers, with on-site consultations addressing localized challenges such as high humidity and solar heat gain.

The exhibition provided a platform for in-depth exchange on how passive cooling materials can be adapted to tropical climates, supporting both energy efficiency and indoor comfort.

Ho Chi Minh City: Community Deployment in Real-World Conditions

The Vietnam programme concluded with a community initiative in Ho Chi Minh City, where i2Cool implemented its electricity-free cooling coating at an elderly care facility in Tu Hanh Buddhist Temple.

Unlike controlled demonstration settings, the application was carried out in an actively used environment. Within a single morning, the team completed on-site coating using a multi-layer system, covering areas exposed to prolonged sunlight and poor ventilation.

The project addressed a common challenge in such facilities: uneven cooling coverage and high operational costs associated with air conditioning. By reducing heat gain at the building surface, the solution helps improve indoor thermal conditions while lowering reliance on continuous energy consumption.

The initiative also included collaboration with local volunteers and partners, ensuring smooth implementation and laying the foundation for post-application monitoring and feedback.

Global Roadmap and Market Outlook

The Vietnam tour marks the beginning of i2Cool's broader anniversary programme, with upcoming stops planned in Thailand, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

In addition to product demonstrations, the tour introduces global partnership frameworks, distribution opportunities, and insights into material-based cooling technologies under different climate conditions.

According to industry analysis by QYResearch, the global passive cooling market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 26%, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions.

About i2Cool

i2Cool is a climate technology company specializing in electricity-free cooling solutions. Originating from the City University of Hong Kong, the company develops advanced materials that enable passive radiative cooling.

Its product portfolio includes coatings, films, membranes, textiles, and nano-particle materials, serving applications across construction, industrial facilities, logistics, agriculture, and consumer products.

With operations across Hong Kong and mainland China, and projects spanning nearly 30 countries and regions, i2Cool continues to advance sustainable cooling technologies for a low-carbon future.

Contact: Rachel Huang, [email protected]

SOURCE i2Cool Limited