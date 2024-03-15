IAB HK Spring Dinner & Digital Awards Gala 2023: Celebrate digital brilliance with 350 marketers

HSBC is crowned Best Digital Campaign of the Year

HONG KONG, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the most active advertising and digital marketing associations in Hong Kong, IAB Hong Kong (IAB HK) successfully held its Spring Dinner & Digital Awards Gala 2023 (The Gala) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 13 Mar 2024. This event brought together 350 local digital marketing elites to network, celebrate, and recognize outstanding achievements in the industry.

Kevin Huang, Chairman of IAB Hong Kong, addressed his welcoming speech to mark the opening: "Over the past year, we have seen a healthy recovery in the ad market as brands ramped up their brand-building and marketing efforts again to stay top of mind, gain market share and fuel growth. Tonight, we are here to honor some very talented individuals who have shown outstanding creativity, innovation and achievements with our 2nd annual Digital Awards". This award is the only digital marketing-focused award organized by a non-profit organization, contributing to developing an innovative future for the digital marketing industry. The Gala was first held in the format of a spring dinner and was sponsored by AnyMind Group, EternityX, Google, Hang Seng Bank, HKT, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Groupe, RFI Asia, RTB House, Uni-China Group and Yahoo.

The judging panel comprised 43 highly recognized industry leaders and senior professionals across the digital marketing industry including brands, agencies, platforms, NGOs, academia, and AdTech (Appendix 1: Judge List of IAB HK Digital Awards 2023). They dedicated almost 550 hours to reviewing over 110 entries and selected the outstanding campaigns based on four key areas: strategy, execution, innovation, and results.

Arthur Chan, Vice Chairman of IABHK, shared that the overall quality of entries was splendid. "The standard of this year's entries is impressively high. I served as a judge last year as well and I would say the submissions from this year surpassed our expectations," said Chan. "All the entries were solid contenders. Our main discussion was deciding which was better," added Simone Tam, CEO (Greater Bay Area) of Dentsu. All the compliments from the judges are testaments to the industry's dedication to excellence and the continuous pursuit of innovative marketing strategies.

The award includes six categories, namely Best Use of Adtech & Programmatic Advertising, Best Branding Campaign, Best Use of Commerce, Best Use of Content Innovation, Best Use of Data & Insights, and Best Use of Martech, comprehensively covering various technological aspects and market trends in digital marketing. Each award has an independent judging panel, evaluating the campaigns' Strategy, Execution, Innovation/Creativity, and Results. Among the gold winners, the campaign with the highest scores and most awards will be crowned the "Best Digital Campaign of the Year".

Category Award Brand / Agency Campaign Name Best Use of Adtech & Programmatic Advertising Gold Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi HSBC - Smart Use of Future Money Campaign Silver Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi 2023 Wealth and Stock Decoded Campaign Bronze Brand: Hong Kong Disneyland Agencies: Zenith HK, The Trade Desk Hong Kong Hong Kong Disneyland - "Momentous" Nighttime Spectacular Best Branding Campaign Gold Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited Agency: The Bread Digital Prestige Banking − CFO Campaign Silver Brand: Tam Jai International - TamJai SamGor Mixian Agencies: The Bread Digital, The Bridge Agency TamJai SamGor 15th Anniversary Campaign Bronze Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: Hungry Digital Limited, Hill & Knowlton, OMG HSBC Fraud Fair Best Use of Commerce Gold Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi HSBC - Smart Use of Future Money Campaign Silver Brand: SHISEIDO Agency: iProspect MyFirstLight: A 126-year-old SHISEIDO EUDERMINE's Transformation Bronze Brand: Chow Sang Sang Agency: Prizm Group Chow Sang Sang - AI Optimized Relationship-Centric CRM Ecosystem Best Use of Content Innovation Gold Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: Hungry Digital Limited, Hill & Knowlton, OMG HSBC Fraud Fair Silver Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited Agency: Sunny Idea (HK) Limited Preferred Banking - Be a Game Changer and "Carry" Yourself Campaign Bronze Brand: MSD Agency: Narrow Door Men's Choice Matter Best Use of Data & Insights Gold Brand: Chow Sang Sang Agency: Prizm Group Chow Sang Sang - AI Optimized Relationship-Centric CRM Ecosystem Silver Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited Agency: Zenith HK Preferred Banking - Be a Game Changer and "Carry" Yourself Campaign Bronze Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited Agency: Zenith HK Credit Card +FUN Dollars Launch Best Use of Martech Gold Brand: PayMe by HSBC Agency: OMG The Biggest Laisee of All Silver Brand: SHISEIDO Agencies: Narrow Door, Pontac, iProspect MyFirstLight: A 126-year-old SHISEIDO EUDERMINE's Transformation Silver Brand: FWD Insurance Agency: Cymballe Limited Here We Are For Your Health Best Digital Campaign of the Year - Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agency: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi HSBC - Smart Use of Future Money Campaign

First-ever IABHK Pavilion to feature 15 member booths at MarketingPulse & eTailingPulse

IAB HK organized its first-ever IAB HK Pavilion at MarketingPulse & eTailingPulse and brought together 15 member companies from adtech, agency, and media, including Anymind Group, Aspire, Emarsys, EternityX, First Page, Ignite Vision, Ingenium Digital, Meltwater, Mezzofy, Omnichat, Presslogic, RTB House, Strategic Digital Marketing Company (SDMC), Sleekflow, and Social Power. By showcasing the latest innovative marketing strategies, solutions and technologies, marketing professionals and brand owners can interact with industry experts and explore the latest market trends and best practices.

About IAB HK

IAB Hong Kong is the 46th national Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) licensee. It is a not-for-profit association that aims to develop standards and best practices on digital marketing to shape the future of digital marketing for Hong Kong's advertising and marketing community. IAB HK has been one of the most active and influential digital marketing associations in Hong Kong, with over 100 company members coming from all aspects of the ecosystem, including media, ad platforms, agencies, brands and more. Through working with its member companies, IAB HK is committed to talent development, education and cutting-edge research about the critical role of digital marketing. The founding members include comScore, Facebook, Google, South China Morning Post, and Yahoo.

Appendix 1: Judge List of IAB HK Digital Awards 2023

Category Name Company Title Best Use of Adtech & Programmatic Advertising Alexandra Lo Nestle Head of Digital Marketing and Consumer Engagement Antony Yiu PHD Media CEO Eric Lin Lee Kum Kee General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau Kai Tsang McDonald's Hong Kong Senior Director, Digital Customer Experience and Partnership Lawrence Yang Publicis Media CEO Tim Hung* (Lead) Blossom Lane Communications Founder and CEO Yvonne Leung BUPA Director of Customer Transformation & Growth Best Branding Campaign Agnes Lung Uni China Group Group Chief Marketing and Digital Officer Andrea Leung Sino Group Group General Manager - Marketing Brian Hui HSBC Hong Kong MD and Head of Customer Propositions and Marketing, Wealth and Personal Banking Gloria Ho Shiseido Hong Kong Limited President & Managing Director Karen Woo MTR General Manager – Branding & Communications Mark Chan CMRS Group (HK) Group CEO Simone Tam* (Lead) Dentsu CEO, Greater Bay Area Best Use of Commerce Arthur Chan* (Lead) Vpon Big Data Group Consultant Bonnie Mak Samsung Electronics Associate Director, Head of eCommerce, Online Group Chi Fai Leung Chow Sang Sang Associate Director, Omni Channel Business Integration Kenny Ng FWD Financial Limited Head of Digital Commerce Kenny Sham Klook General Manager Matthew Lam Swire Hotels Director of Marketing - Digital Silas Ho EssenceMediacom Managing Director Best Use of Content Innovation Angela Wong AXA Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Bruce Lam HKT Limited Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Danny Chan CUHK Lecturer Kitty Lun* (Lead) Meta Head of Creative Shop Greater China Michelle Lam Kerry Properties Limited Senior Director - Sustainability & Communications Miuson Chi MSL Group General Manager Roger Li Yahoo Senior Director of Ad Creative, Yahoo Creative Studios, APAC Rudi Leung Hungry Digital Director & Founder Best Use of Data & Insights Andrew Chan Apoidea Group VP, Growth and Data Cedric Delzenne 55 Managing Director, APAC Ellen Yau* (Lead) Bayer Head of Marketing and Innovation - Consumer Health North Asia Fred Ngan Bowtie Life Insurance Company Co-Founder & Co-CEO Ginnie Lam Emarsys Regional Vice President of Greater China Henry Leung New World Corporate Services Limited (New World Group) Head of Data Management Tracy Lui Havas Group Hong Kong Strategy Director Best Use of Martech Akina Ho* (Lead) AllStarsWomen DAO Co-Founder, The Global Head of Business Consultancy & Head of Asia Pacific Chapter Andy Ann YAS Digital Co-founder Ben Chien AnyMind Group Managing Director, Greater China Jingtao Ji Google Head of App & Measurement Timothee Semelin Darewise (Animoca Brands) Marketing and Ecosystem Director Keith Li WTIA Chairman Kenny Chien Cherrypicks Chief Executive Officer

