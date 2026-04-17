IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards 2025 Honours Brilliance in Digital Marketing

McDonald's Hong Kong and OMD Hong Kong Crown as Grand Winners

HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards 2025" concluded successfully on 16 March at M+ AGATE, celebrating outstanding achievements in Hong Kong's digital marketing industry. The event brought together more than 300 marketing professionals, agency executives, and brand leaders to celebrate excellence in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Miss Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

A grand group photo caps off the celebration. "McDonald's - Back to The Beginning" from McDonald’s Hong Kong was recognized as the “Best Campaign of the Year”.

This year's Awards featured eight competitive categories and four overall honours, reflecting the evolving landscape of digital marketing and the industry's growing focus on cross-border collaboration, emerging technologies, and AI-driven creativity.

A total of 72 brands submitted nearly 200 entries for consideration—setting a new record for the number of participating brands and reflecting the awards' standing as the industry's premier benchmark for digital marketing effectiveness. Entries were rigorously evaluated by an independent panel of 64 esteemed judges drawn from brands, agencies, academia, and technology platforms. (For the full list of judges, click here.)

Key winners included:

Best Branding Campaign (Gold): McDonald's - Back to The Beginning (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)

McDonald's - Back to The Beginning (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong) Best Cross-border Campaign (Gold): The Panda-Monium: When Pandas Became Family (Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong; Agency: EternityX Marketing Technology Limited)

The Panda-Monium: When Pandas Became Family (Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong; Agency: EternityX Marketing Technology Limited) Best Small Budget Campaign (Gold): The Airport Code War (Brand: Uber Hong Kong; Agency: Omelette Digital)

The Airport Code War (Brand: Uber Hong Kong; Agency: Omelette Digital) Best Use of AI & Technology (Gold): HSBC Loan - Tax Election Campaign (Brand: HSBC Hong Kong; Agencies: Quantcast, Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi)

HSBC Loan - Tax Election Campaign (Brand: HSBC Hong Kong; Agencies: Quantcast, Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi) Best Use of Content Innovation (Gold): McDonald's – Back to The Beginning (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)

McDonald's – Back to The Beginning (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong) Best Use of Data & Insights (Gold): Salary Intelligence – Bonus Saver Performance Engine (Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited; Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Hungry Digital)

Salary Intelligence – Bonus Saver Performance Engine (Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited; Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Hungry Digital) Best Use of Omnichannel Strategy (Gold): 50 Benches (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)

50 Benches (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong) Best Use of Performance Marketing (Gold): Always On Performance Campaign (Brand: HK Express; Agency: FABCOM Limited)

Grand Awards

Best Campaign of the Year – McDonald's - Back to The Beginning (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)

Best Brand of the Year – McDonald's Hong Kong

Best Agency of the Year – OMD Hong Kong

Best Marketer of the Year – Ivan Choi, McDonald's Hong Kong

As Hong Kong's only non-profit-organised digital marketing awards programme, the IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards proudly recognises outstanding work made possible through the support of its partners — Gold Sponsors: EternityX, Hang Seng Bank, and TVB; Silver Sponsors: AnyMind Group, HK01, HKT, iClick Interactive, and Uni-China Group.

Congratulations to all winners and finalists for their exceptional contributions in setting new standards of excellence and creativity in digital marketing.

For high-resolution event photos, please visit here. PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of IAB HK.

About IAB HK

IAB Hong Kong is the city's leading non-profit association dedicated to developing digital marketing standards and nurturing industry talent. Founded by comScore, Google, Meta, South China Morning Post, and Yahoo!, with PwC as a strategic partner, IAB HK represents the interests of media companies, platforms, agencies, and brands in the digital marketing ecosystem.

Full list of Winners for the IAB HK Digital Awards 2025

Category Award Brand / Agency Campaign Name Best Branding Campaign Gold Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong McDonald's - Back to The Beginning Silver Brand: Preface Agency: N/A Just Start Bronze Brand: Hang Seng Bank Agency: Sunny Idea (HK) Limited Hang Seng Preferred Banking - Plan Smart! Maximise Every Dollar of Your Salary Merit Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong Agency: The Bread Digital Limited Ocean Park Halloween Fest 2025: The Cursed Collection - Everything taken demands a soul Best Cross-border Campaign Gold Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong Agency: EternityX Marketing Technology Limited The Panda-Monium: When Pandas Became Family Silver Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi, Television Broadcast Limited HSBC Premier x HSBC Life campaign Bronze Brand: Lee Kum Kee Agency: Havas Hong Kong Flavours That Bind – Hong Kong at the Heart of a Global Launch Best Small Budget Campaign Gold Brand: Uber Hong Kong Agency: Omelette Digital The Airport Code War Silver Brand: Fairwood Holdings Limited Agency: CMRS Digital Solutions Limited FAIRWOOD ORANGE: 72 HOURS FROM MEME TO MILLIONS Bronze Brand: TamJai SamGor Mixian Agency: Noah Workshop SamGor Rap the Shrimp and Squid campaign Best Use of AI & Technology Gold Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: Quantcast, Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi HSBC Loan - Tax Election Campaign Silver Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Accenture Song, Adzymic Standard Chartered "FLY MOMENTS" Campaign Bronze Brand: MTR Corporation Agency: Cherrypicks Limited MTR • Care App 2.0- Revolutionizing Inclusive Travel for Customers with Special Needs Merit Brand: Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Limited Agency: Can't Sleep Tonite Ltd. 'The Thinking Game': Architecting Value Dominance. Merit Brand: Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited Agency: PHD Hong Kong Total Equity Campaign _Video-Reach-Campaign Merit Brand: Mox Bank Limited Agencies: Appier, Hearts & Science FLYWITHMOX: AI-Driven User Acquisition Innovation for Mox Credit Best Use of Content Innovation Gold Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong McDonald's – Back to The Beginning Silver Brands: TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian Agencies: De goose Limited, 合闊(香港)科技有限公司 TamJai and TamJai SamGor Loyalty App's finale - Bespoke RPG Mission Games Bronze Brand: MTR Corporation Agencies: DDB Worldwide Limited, WPP Media Hong Kong Building the Future Today Merit Brand: 50 Megumi Men Agencies: iProspect Hong Kong, ZOO Allies Limited Hair Freedom: The Ultimate Hair Growth Duo Merit Brand: Hang Seng Bank Agency: BYFA Consultancy Hang Seng Anti-Fraud Band Best Use of Data & Insights Gold Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Hungry Digital Salary Intelligence – Bonus Saver Performance Engine Silver Brand: HK Express Agency: FABCOM Limited Always On Performance Campaign Bronze Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: Omnicom Media, Hungry Digital HSBC Credit Card - Go North or Go Not? That is the Question Merit Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong McDonald's App Activation Best Use of Omnichannel Strategy Gold Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong 50 Benches Silver Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong Agency: EternityX Marketing Technology Limited The Panda-Monium: When Pandas Became Family Bronze Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong Agency: The Bread Digital Limited Ocean Park Halloween Fest 2025: The Cursed Collection - Everything taken demands a soul Merit Brand: HSBC Hong Kong Agencies: Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi, Television Broadcast Limited HSBC Premier Elite - Client Continuum Campaign Merit Brand: SHISEIDO HONG KONG Agencies: iProspect, Omelette Digital, Pontac, Untitled ULTIMUNE Full Bloom Beauty Campaign Merit Brand: TamJai SamGor Mixian Agency: Noah Workshop TamJai SamGor Mala Soup Flavour Instant Noodles Campaign Best Use of Performance Marketing Gold Brand: HK Express Agency: FABCOM Limited Always On Performance Campaign Silver Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Accenture Song, Adzymic Standard Chartered "FLY MOMENTS" Campaign Bronze Brand: Hang Seng Bank Agency: WPP Media Hang Seng Preferred Banking - Plan Smart! Maximise Every Dollar of Your Salary Merit Brand: Promise Agency: WPP Media Promise Always-On Acquisition Campaign Best Campaign of the Year - Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong McDonald's – Back to The Beginning Best Brand of the Year - McDonald's Hong Kong Best Agency of the Year - OMD Hong Kong Best Marketer of the Year - Ivan Choi, McDonald's Hong Kong

For the full list of finalists, click here.

SOURCE IAB HK