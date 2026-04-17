IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards 2025 Honours Brilliance in Digital Marketing

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IAB HK

17 Apr, 2026, 14:53 CST

McDonald's Hong Kong and OMD Hong Kong Crown as Grand Winners

HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards 2025" concluded successfully on 16 March at M+ AGATE, celebrating outstanding achievements in Hong Kong's digital marketing industry. The event brought together more than 300 marketing professionals, agency executives, and brand leaders to celebrate excellence in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Miss Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

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A grand group photo caps off the celebration.
A grand group photo caps off the celebration.
"McDonald's - Back to The Beginning" from McDonald’s Hong Kong was recognized as the “Best Campaign of the Year”.
"McDonald's - Back to The Beginning" from McDonald’s Hong Kong was recognized as the “Best Campaign of the Year”.

This year's Awards featured eight competitive categories and four overall honours, reflecting the evolving landscape of digital marketing and the industry's growing focus on cross-border collaboration, emerging technologies, and AI-driven creativity.

A total of 72 brands submitted nearly 200 entries for consideration—setting a new record for the number of participating brands and reflecting the awards' standing as the industry's premier benchmark for digital marketing effectiveness. Entries were rigorously evaluated by an independent panel of 64 esteemed judges drawn from brands, agencies, academia, and technology platforms. (For the full list of judges, click here.)

Key winners included:

  • Best Branding Campaign (Gold): McDonald's - Back to The Beginning (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)
  • Best Cross-border Campaign (Gold): The Panda-Monium: When Pandas Became Family (Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong; Agency: EternityX Marketing Technology Limited)
  • Best Small Budget Campaign (Gold): The Airport Code War (Brand: Uber Hong Kong; Agency: Omelette Digital)
  • Best Use of AI & Technology (Gold): HSBC Loan - Tax Election Campaign (Brand: HSBC Hong Kong; Agencies: Quantcast, Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi)
  • Best Use of Content Innovation (Gold): McDonald's – Back to The Beginning (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)
  • Best Use of Data & Insights (Gold): Salary Intelligence – Bonus Saver Performance Engine (Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited; Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Hungry Digital)
  • Best Use of Omnichannel Strategy (Gold): 50 Benches (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)
  • Best Use of Performance Marketing (Gold): Always On Performance Campaign (Brand: HK Express; Agency: FABCOM Limited)

Grand Awards

  • Best Campaign of the Year – McDonald's - Back to The Beginning (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)
  • Best Brand of the Year – McDonald's Hong Kong
  • Best Agency of the Year – OMD Hong Kong
  • Best Marketer of the Year – Ivan Choi, McDonald's Hong Kong

As Hong Kong's only non-profit-organised digital marketing awards programme, the IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards proudly recognises outstanding work made possible through the support of its partners — Gold Sponsors: EternityX, Hang Seng Bank, and TVB; Silver Sponsors: AnyMind Group, HK01, HKT, iClick Interactive, and Uni-China Group.

Congratulations to all winners and finalists for their exceptional contributions in setting new standards of excellence and creativity in digital marketing.

For high-resolution event photos, please visit here. PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of IAB HK.

About IAB HK
IAB Hong Kong is the city's leading non-profit association dedicated to developing digital marketing standards and nurturing industry talent. Founded by comScore, Google, Meta, South China Morning Post, and Yahoo!, with PwC as a strategic partner, IAB HK represents the interests of media companies, platforms, agencies, and brands in the digital marketing ecosystem.

Full list of Winners for the IAB HK Digital Awards 2025

Category

Award

Brand / Agency

Campaign Name

Best Branding Campaign

Gold

Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong

Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong

McDonald's - Back to The Beginning

Silver

Brand: Preface

Agency: N/A

Just Start

Bronze

Brand: Hang Seng Bank

Agency: Sunny Idea (HK) Limited

Hang Seng Preferred Banking - Plan Smart! Maximise Every Dollar of Your Salary

Merit

Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong

Agency: The Bread Digital Limited

Ocean Park Halloween Fest 2025: The Cursed Collection - Everything taken demands a soul

Best Cross-border Campaign

Gold

Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong

Agency: EternityX Marketing Technology Limited

The Panda-Monium: When Pandas Became Family

Silver

Brand: HSBC Hong Kong

Agencies: Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi, Television Broadcast Limited

HSBC Premier x HSBC Life campaign

Bronze

Brand: Lee Kum Kee

Agency: Havas Hong Kong

Flavours That Bind – Hong Kong at the Heart of a Global Launch

Best Small Budget Campaign

Gold

Brand: Uber Hong Kong

Agency: Omelette Digital

The Airport Code War

Silver

Brand: Fairwood Holdings Limited

Agency: CMRS Digital Solutions Limited

FAIRWOOD ORANGE: 72 HOURS FROM MEME TO MILLIONS

Bronze

Brand: TamJai SamGor Mixian

Agency: Noah Workshop

SamGor Rap the Shrimp and Squid campaign

Best Use of AI & Technology

Gold

Brand: HSBC Hong Kong

Agencies: Quantcast, Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi

HSBC Loan - Tax Election Campaign

Silver

Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Accenture Song, Adzymic

Standard Chartered "FLY MOMENTS" Campaign

Bronze

Brand: MTR Corporation

Agency: Cherrypicks Limited

MTR • Care App 2.0-  Revolutionizing Inclusive Travel for Customers with Special Needs

Merit

Brand: Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Limited

Agency: Can't Sleep Tonite Ltd.

'The Thinking Game': Architecting Value Dominance.

Merit

Brand: Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited

Agency: PHD Hong Kong

Total Equity Campaign _Video-Reach-Campaign

Merit

Brand: Mox Bank Limited

Agencies: Appier, Hearts & Science

FLYWITHMOX: AI-Driven User Acquisition Innovation for Mox Credit

Best Use of Content Innovation

Gold

Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong

Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong

McDonald's – Back to The Beginning

Silver

Brands: TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian

Agencies: De goose Limited, 合闊(香港)科技有限公司

TamJai and TamJai SamGor Loyalty App's finale - Bespoke RPG Mission Games

Bronze

Brand: MTR Corporation

Agencies: DDB Worldwide Limited, WPP Media Hong Kong

Building the Future Today

Merit

Brand: 50 Megumi Men

Agencies: iProspect Hong Kong, ZOO Allies Limited

Hair Freedom: The Ultimate Hair Growth Duo

Merit

Brand: Hang Seng Bank

Agency: BYFA Consultancy

Hang Seng Anti-Fraud Band

Best Use of Data & Insights

Gold

Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Hungry Digital

Salary Intelligence – Bonus Saver Performance Engine

Silver

Brand: HK Express

Agency: FABCOM Limited

Always On Performance Campaign

Bronze

Brand: HSBC Hong Kong

Agencies: Omnicom Media, Hungry Digital

HSBC Credit Card - Go North or Go Not? That is the Question

Merit

Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong

Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong

McDonald's App Activation

Best Use of Omnichannel Strategy

Gold

Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong

Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong

50 Benches

Silver

Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong

Agency: EternityX Marketing Technology Limited

The Panda-Monium: When Pandas Became Family

Bronze

Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong

Agency: The Bread Digital Limited

Ocean Park Halloween Fest 2025: The Cursed Collection - Everything taken demands a soul

Merit

Brand: HSBC Hong Kong

Agencies: Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi, Television Broadcast Limited

HSBC Premier Elite - Client Continuum Campaign

Merit

Brand: SHISEIDO HONG KONG

Agencies: iProspect, Omelette Digital, Pontac, Untitled

ULTIMUNE Full Bloom Beauty Campaign

Merit

Brand: TamJai SamGor Mixian

Agency: Noah Workshop

TamJai SamGor Mala Soup Flavour Instant Noodles Campaign

Best Use of Performance Marketing

Gold

Brand: HK Express

Agency: FABCOM Limited

Always On Performance Campaign

Silver

Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Accenture Song, Adzymic

Standard Chartered "FLY MOMENTS" Campaign

Bronze

Brand: Hang Seng Bank

Agency: WPP Media

Hang Seng Preferred Banking - Plan Smart! Maximise Every Dollar of Your Salary

Merit

Brand: Promise

Agency: WPP Media

Promise Always-On Acquisition Campaign

Best Campaign of the Year

-

Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong

Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong

McDonald's – Back to The Beginning

Best Brand of the Year

-

McDonald's Hong Kong

Best Agency of the Year

-

OMD Hong Kong

Best Marketer of the Year

-

Ivan Choi, McDonald's Hong Kong

For the full list of finalists, click here.

SOURCE IAB HK