IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards 2025 Honours Brilliance in Digital Marketing
News provided byIAB HK
17 Apr, 2026, 14:53 CST
McDonald's Hong Kong and OMD Hong Kong Crown as Grand Winners
HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards 2025" concluded successfully on 16 March at M+ AGATE, celebrating outstanding achievements in Hong Kong's digital marketing industry. The event brought together more than 300 marketing professionals, agency executives, and brand leaders to celebrate excellence in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Miss Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.
This year's Awards featured eight competitive categories and four overall honours, reflecting the evolving landscape of digital marketing and the industry's growing focus on cross-border collaboration, emerging technologies, and AI-driven creativity.
A total of 72 brands submitted nearly 200 entries for consideration—setting a new record for the number of participating brands and reflecting the awards' standing as the industry's premier benchmark for digital marketing effectiveness. Entries were rigorously evaluated by an independent panel of 64 esteemed judges drawn from brands, agencies, academia, and technology platforms. (For the full list of judges, click here.)
Key winners included:
- Best Branding Campaign (Gold): McDonald's - Back to The Beginning (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)
- Best Cross-border Campaign (Gold): The Panda-Monium: When Pandas Became Family (Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong; Agency: EternityX Marketing Technology Limited)
- Best Small Budget Campaign (Gold): The Airport Code War (Brand: Uber Hong Kong; Agency: Omelette Digital)
- Best Use of AI & Technology (Gold): HSBC Loan - Tax Election Campaign (Brand: HSBC Hong Kong; Agencies: Quantcast, Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi)
- Best Use of Content Innovation (Gold): McDonald's – Back to The Beginning (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)
- Best Use of Data & Insights (Gold): Salary Intelligence – Bonus Saver Performance Engine (Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited; Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Hungry Digital)
- Best Use of Omnichannel Strategy (Gold): 50 Benches (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)
- Best Use of Performance Marketing (Gold): Always On Performance Campaign (Brand: HK Express; Agency: FABCOM Limited)
Grand Awards
- Best Campaign of the Year – McDonald's - Back to The Beginning (Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong; Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong)
- Best Brand of the Year – McDonald's Hong Kong
- Best Agency of the Year – OMD Hong Kong
- Best Marketer of the Year – Ivan Choi, McDonald's Hong Kong
As Hong Kong's only non-profit-organised digital marketing awards programme, the IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards proudly recognises outstanding work made possible through the support of its partners — Gold Sponsors: EternityX, Hang Seng Bank, and TVB; Silver Sponsors: AnyMind Group, HK01, HKT, iClick Interactive, and Uni-China Group.
Congratulations to all winners and finalists for their exceptional contributions in setting new standards of excellence and creativity in digital marketing.
For high-resolution event photos, please visit here. PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of IAB HK.
About IAB HK
IAB Hong Kong is the city's leading non-profit association dedicated to developing digital marketing standards and nurturing industry talent. Founded by comScore, Google, Meta, South China Morning Post, and Yahoo!, with PwC as a strategic partner, IAB HK represents the interests of media companies, platforms, agencies, and brands in the digital marketing ecosystem.
Full list of Winners for the IAB HK Digital Awards 2025
|
Category
|
Award
|
Brand / Agency
|
Campaign Name
|
Best Branding Campaign
|
Gold
|
Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong
Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong
|
McDonald's - Back to The Beginning
|
Silver
|
Brand: Preface
Agency: N/A
|
Just Start
|
Bronze
|
Brand: Hang Seng Bank
Agency: Sunny Idea (HK) Limited
|
Hang Seng Preferred Banking - Plan Smart! Maximise Every Dollar of Your Salary
|
Merit
|
Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong
Agency: The Bread Digital Limited
|
Ocean Park Halloween Fest 2025: The Cursed Collection - Everything taken demands a soul
|
Best Cross-border Campaign
|
Gold
|
Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong
Agency: EternityX Marketing Technology Limited
|
The Panda-Monium: When Pandas Became Family
|
Silver
|
Brand: HSBC Hong Kong
Agencies: Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi, Television Broadcast Limited
|
HSBC Premier x HSBC Life campaign
|
Bronze
|
Brand: Lee Kum Kee
Agency: Havas Hong Kong
|
Flavours That Bind – Hong Kong at the Heart of a Global Launch
|
Best Small Budget Campaign
|
Gold
|
Brand: Uber Hong Kong
Agency: Omelette Digital
|
The Airport Code War
|
Silver
|
Brand: Fairwood Holdings Limited
Agency: CMRS Digital Solutions Limited
|
FAIRWOOD ORANGE: 72 HOURS FROM MEME TO MILLIONS
|
Bronze
|
Brand: TamJai SamGor Mixian
Agency: Noah Workshop
|
SamGor Rap the Shrimp and Squid campaign
|
Best Use of AI & Technology
|
Gold
|
Brand: HSBC Hong Kong
Agencies: Quantcast, Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi
|
HSBC Loan - Tax Election Campaign
|
Silver
|
Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Accenture Song, Adzymic
|
Standard Chartered "FLY MOMENTS" Campaign
|
Bronze
|
Brand: MTR Corporation
Agency: Cherrypicks Limited
|
MTR • Care App 2.0- Revolutionizing Inclusive Travel for Customers with Special Needs
|
Merit
|
Brand: Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Limited
Agency: Can't Sleep Tonite Ltd.
|
'The Thinking Game': Architecting Value Dominance.
|
Merit
|
Brand: Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited
Agency: PHD Hong Kong
|
Total Equity Campaign _Video-Reach-Campaign
|
Merit
|
Brand: Mox Bank Limited
Agencies: Appier, Hearts & Science
|
FLYWITHMOX: AI-Driven User Acquisition Innovation for Mox Credit
|
Best Use of Content Innovation
|
Gold
|
Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong
Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong
|
McDonald's – Back to The Beginning
|
Silver
|
Brands: TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian
Agencies: De goose Limited, 合闊(香港)科技有限公司
|
TamJai and TamJai SamGor Loyalty App's finale - Bespoke RPG Mission Games
|
Bronze
|
Brand: MTR Corporation
Agencies: DDB Worldwide Limited, WPP Media Hong Kong
|
Building the Future Today
|
Merit
|
Brand: 50 Megumi Men
Agencies: iProspect Hong Kong, ZOO Allies Limited
|
Hair Freedom: The Ultimate Hair Growth Duo
|
Merit
|
Brand: Hang Seng Bank
Agency: BYFA Consultancy
|
Hang Seng Anti-Fraud Band
|
Best Use of Data & Insights
|
Gold
|
Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Hungry Digital
|
Salary Intelligence – Bonus Saver Performance Engine
|
Silver
|
Brand: HK Express
Agency: FABCOM Limited
|
Always On Performance Campaign
|
Bronze
|
Brand: HSBC Hong Kong
Agencies: Omnicom Media, Hungry Digital
|
HSBC Credit Card - Go North or Go Not? That is the Question
|
Merit
|
Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong
Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong
|
McDonald's App Activation
|
Best Use of Omnichannel Strategy
|
Gold
|
Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong
Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong
|
50 Benches
|
Silver
|
Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong
Agency: EternityX Marketing Technology Limited
|
The Panda-Monium: When Pandas Became Family
|
Bronze
|
Brand: Ocean Park Hong Kong
Agency: The Bread Digital Limited
|
Ocean Park Halloween Fest 2025: The Cursed Collection - Everything taken demands a soul
|
Merit
|
Brand: HSBC Hong Kong
Agencies: Omnicom Media, Saatchi & Saatchi, Television Broadcast Limited
|
HSBC Premier Elite - Client Continuum Campaign
|
Merit
|
Brand: SHISEIDO HONG KONG
Agencies: iProspect, Omelette Digital, Pontac, Untitled
|
ULTIMUNE Full Bloom Beauty Campaign
|
Merit
|
Brand: TamJai SamGor Mixian
Agency: Noah Workshop
|
TamJai SamGor Mala Soup Flavour Instant Noodles Campaign
|
Best Use of Performance Marketing
|
Gold
|
Brand: HK Express
Agency: FABCOM Limited
|
Always On Performance Campaign
|
Silver
|
Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
Agencies: dentsu Hong Kong, Accenture Song, Adzymic
|
Standard Chartered "FLY MOMENTS" Campaign
|
Bronze
|
Brand: Hang Seng Bank
Agency: WPP Media
|
Hang Seng Preferred Banking - Plan Smart! Maximise Every Dollar of Your Salary
|
Merit
|
Brand: Promise
Agency: WPP Media
|
Promise Always-On Acquisition Campaign
|
Best Campaign of the Year
|
-
|
Brand: McDonald's Hong Kong
Agencies: BBDO Hong Kong, OMD Hong Kong
|
McDonald's – Back to The Beginning
|
Best Brand of the Year
|
-
|
McDonald's Hong Kong
|
Best Agency of the Year
|
-
|
OMD Hong Kong
|
Best Marketer of the Year
|
-
|
Ivan Choi, McDonald's Hong Kong
For the full list of finalists, click here.
SOURCE IAB HK
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