IAS ANNOUNCES FIRST-TO-MARKET META OPTIMIZATION SOLUTION FOR ADVERTISERS

Global Advertisers Can Now Benefit from AI-Driven Content Block Lists and Increased Brand Suitability When Advertising on Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced a new test with Meta of a first-to-market optimization solution for advertisers. IAS's third-party Content Block List solution for ads on Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels will offer global advertisers the ability to automatically avoid placing ads next to content they deem unsuitable for their brand, as aligned to industry standards. This solution is open to IAS customers who currently use measurement for reels and feed solutions on Instagram & Facebook. Content Block Lists will be available to all advertisers early 2025.

"As the first provider to test this solution with Meta, we are delighted to enable advertisers to drive engagement and reach users in brand suitable, contextually relevant environments across Meta's platform," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "Our Content Block Lists improve media quality while reducing brand risk for advertisers by providing industry-aligned tools that enable them to avoid content they deem unsuitable and safely scale their campaigns."

IAS has completed rigorous testing for Content Level Block Lists to validate performance improvements and brand suitability. Paired with Total Media Quality (TMQ), IAS provides end-to-end campaign support for advertisers across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels with measurement and optimization.

"This solution demonstrates our continued commitment to provide global advertisers more tools to support their brand suitability goals," said Samantha Stetson, Vice President, Client Council and Industry Trades at Meta. "Alongside Meta's inventory filter for Feed and Reels, we're excited to give advertisers even more control over where their content appears on our platform."

Optimization with Content Block Lists provides global advertisers with:

Custom, Dynamic Control: Advertisers can create custom Content Block Lists based on industry-aligned standards and an expansive catalog of contextual categories. IAS Content Block Lists offer more granular control than publisher level block lists and are able to keep up with the pace of content creation to ensure suitability.

Seamless Activation: Advertisers can automatically avoid running next to content they deem unsuitable across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels using an easy, one-time activation within IAS Signal.

Industry-leading AI-Driven Multimedia Technology: Only IAS analyzes content at the frame-by-frame level, combining image, audio, and text signals for best-in-class accurate classification.

End-to-end Campaign Support: Global advertisers can pair Optimization with Total Media Quality for Meta across 28 languages, across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels, to further scale the brand suitability of their digital media investments.

In April 2024, IAS announced the expansion of its Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product to now include the category of misinformation aligned to industry standards across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels . In February 2024, IAS announced the availability of its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels in partnership with Meta to offer advertisers coverage for advanced, industry-leading measurement.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)