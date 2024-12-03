IAT Inks MoU with Aspekpir Indonesia to Enhance Quality Analysis for the Local Palm Oil Industry

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IAT (Singapore) Technology Pte. Ltd. (IAT), a leading provider of professional Near-Infrared (NIR) analysis products and services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aspekpir (Aspek Perkebunan Inti Rakyat or Nucleus-Plasma Plantation Partnerships). This partnership aims to revolutionize quality analysis in the palm oil industry. With its flagship product, the IAS-6100, IAT introduces advanced technology capable of delivering real-time data in less than two minutes, offering highly accurate assessments of oil palm fruit and its by-products.

Currently, Aspekpir has 15 Regional Representative Councils (Dewan Perwakilan Daerah, DDP) in Indonesia, with 9 of these councils located in palm oil-producing provinces with PIR schemes. Additionally, IAT has formed partnerships with 7 of these provinces, namely Aceh/Bengkulu/Lampung, North Sumatra, Riau, Jambi, West Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, and Central Kalimantan. As a major contributor to the global palm oil supply, Indonesia's industry holds significant importance in food production, biofuels, and cosmetics.

IAT offers palm oil quality detection tools to analyse various materials such as palm fruit, FFB, EFB, CPO/PKO, palm kernels, pressed fiber, and production waste. One of the outstanding tools is the IAS-6100, which is compact and portable, making it ideal for diverse settings, including offices, production sites, laboratories, and plantations. IAT's entry into the palm oil industry this year represents a strategic move to enhance quality testing methods, replacing traditional processes with faster and more efficient alternatives.

"Before entering the oil palm sector, we conducted extensive research to determine precise testing parameters. With advanced research capabilities and experienced personnel, the IAS-6100 achieves an accuracy rate exceeding 95%. Regular calibration can further enhance this accuracy to 100%. The tool enables quick decision-making at the management level by delivering results in a matter of minutes," said Edi Hariyanto, Indonesia Sales Manager at IAT.

The IAS-6100 employs cutting-edge technology, including a spectral engine, DMD digital micromirror scanning, and next-generation circuit boards. Its features include compact design for flexibility, fast and non-destructive testing for precise data, wide applicability across multiple industries, user-friendly operation with minimal manual intervention, and environmentally friendly testing processes that eliminate the need for chemical pre-treatment.

Traditional quality analysis in laboratories can be time-consuming, with oil content testing alone requiring 15 to 16 hours. The IAS-6100 reduces this time dramatically, delivering results in just two minutes per sample. Its multi-parameter analysis capability allows a single device to perform multiple tests without compromising sample integrity. By removing the need for chemical reagents, the device also supports green production practices and aligns with sustainability goals.

IAT's service network spans across Southeast Asia and provides customized solutions, installation, training, application support, and after-sales services. The company's Sales Engineers are active in key palm oil regions such as Sumatra and Kalimantan, and future plans include collaborations with equipment distributors and agricultural machinery providers to further expand its reach. IAT also intends to strengthen its presence in both the Indonesian and Malaysian markets by demonstrating the IAS-6100's capabilities to stakeholders such as PKS, GAPKI, and APKASINDO through seminars and direct engagements.

Edi emphasized the importance of collaboration with local agencies, noting that IAT will host seminars in December in Medan in partnership with Disbun Medan, Riau, and Palembang. Additionally, IAT will work with the Directorate General of Plantation and the Ministry of Agriculture's Directorate of Seed Development to conduct a seminar in Bogor focused on testing plantation seeds.

Moving forward, IAT aims to support the modernization of Indonesia's palm oil sector while promoting sustainable practices. For more information, visit www.iat-tech.com.

SOURCE IAT