IBA‑UIBC Cup of Bakers 2027 "Golden Statue Cup" China Selection - Hong Kong & Macao SAR Selection Competition Successfully Held in Hong Kong

Competition Highlights Industry Excellence and Strengthens International Exchange in the Baking Sector

HONG KONG, June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Final of the IBA‑UIBC Cup of Bakers 2027 "Golden Statue Cup" China Selection – Hong Kong & Macao SAR Selection Competition was successfully held at the International Culinary Institute in Hong Kong. The event brought together leading baking professionals, industry representatives, and government officials to celebrate excellence, innovation, and talent development within the baking industry.

Recognised as one of the world's most prestigious professional baking competitions, the IBA‑UIBC Cup of Bakers serves as an important international platform for showcasing craftsmanship, promoting professional development, and fostering cross‑border collaboration. Through its rigorous standards and global influence, the competition continues to inspire excellence and strengthen connections among baking professionals worldwide.

As Title Sponsor of the China Selection Competition and a long‑standing supporter of industry development, Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited remains committed to nurturing talent, encouraging innovation, and facilitating international exchange, contributing to the advancement of the baking industry across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and beyond.

This year's Hong Kong & Macao SAR Selection Competition featured outstanding baking professionals from across the region, who demonstrated exceptional technical expertise, creativity, and craftsmanship through a series of challenging tasks. The event also highlighted the continuous progress and growing international competitiveness of China's baking industry.

The competition received strong support from industry organisations and stakeholders. Distinguished guests included Mr Zhang Jiukui, Chairman of the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry; Mr Kevin Choi, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau; Ms Stefanie Walter, Vice Consul of the German Consulate General Hong Kong; Mr Edward Yu Kin Keung, Deputy Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Food); Hon Shiu Ka‑Fai, BBS, JP, Legislative Council Member (Wholesale and Retail); Hon Jonathan Leung Chun, MH, Legislative Council Member (Catering); and Mr Lim Shueh Hann, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited, together with representatives from government, business, industry associations, and the baking community.

Commenting on the significance of the competition, Mr Zhang Jiukui said:

"The IBA‑UIBC Cup of Bakers is widely recognised as one of the most influential and respected competitions in the global baking industry, often referred to as the 'Olympics of Baking'. Establishing the Hong Kong & Macao SAR Selection Competition not only reflects the spirit of regional collaboration but also highlights the diversity and richness of Chinese baking culture. We hope this platform will enable more talented professionals to showcase their expertise on the international stage and contribute to the continued development of the industry."

Mr Kevin Choi, JP, added:

"The Hong Kong SAR Government is committed to advancing innovation and technology while promoting new industrialisation. The baking industry is undergoing significant transformation through automation, digitalisation, and smart manufacturing. From food technology and precision production systems to data‑driven supply chain management, innovation is creating new opportunities to enhance efficiency, quality, and competitiveness, driving sustainable and high‑value growth."

As an international gateway connecting China with global markets, Hong Kong offers unique advantages for facilitating industry exchange, professional collaboration, and international business development. By bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and baking professionals, the competition provides a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and cooperation between Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and the international baking community.

A delegation of baking industry representatives from Mainland China also participated in exchange and observation activities during the event, further strengthening collaboration within the Guangdong‑Hong Kong‑Macao Greater Bay Area and promoting professional exchanges across the industry.

Mr Lim Shueh Hann commented:

"Talent development and international exchange are fundamental to the long‑term success of the baking industry. As a bridge connecting China with the world, Hong Kong provides an ideal platform for collaboration and professional learning. Through this competition, we hope to create more opportunities for baking professionals from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao to engage with international peers, broaden their perspectives, and demonstrate the innovation and achievements of China's baking industry on the global stage."

Following a full day of competition, the winners were announced as follows:

Professional Category

Champion: LAI, Lam Yam

First Runner‑up: KWOK, Shing Chung

Second Runner‑up: CHAN, Ka Wai

Student Category

Champion: FUNG, Chui Shan

First Runner‑up: CHENG, Yu Lam

Second Runner‑up: YU, Chun Kuen

The Champion of the Professional Category will advance to the China National Final, scheduled for May 2027. The overall winner of the China National Final will represent China at the IBA World Final in Germany in October 2027.

Looking ahead, Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited will continue working closely with industry associations, educational institutions, and business partners to support talent cultivation, professional development, and international cooperation. Leveraging Hong Kong's strategic role as a global connector, the Group remains committed to contributing to the high‑quality development of the baking industry and helping more Chinese baking professionals gain international recognition.

About Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited, listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, is a Hong Kong‑based investment holding company principally engaged in food and home care businesses. The Company operates through two segments:

Food segment – manufacture and sales of food products, including flour, edible oil, and specialty fats. Food brands include Knife, Red Lantern, Golden Statue, and American Roses.

Home Care segment – manufacture and sales of household and institutional cleaning products.

Home care brands include AXE, Labour, and Procleanic.

SOURCE Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited