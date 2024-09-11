IBC 2024: How TVU Changed the Broadcasting Industry in 2024

CUPERTINO, California, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are not just providing tools; we're partnering with broadcasters to transform their live production possibilities," said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. "Our vision is to empower our partners with the agility they need to adapt to the ever-changing demands of their audiences. Together, we're shaping the future of live broadcasting that produces real results today."

At IBC 2024, TVU Networks, a global leader in IP-based live video solutions, will showcase its latest innovations that are transforming the broadcasting industry. CEO Paul Shen highlights TVU's collaborative approach with broadcasters to expand live production capabilities and meet evolving audience demands.

TVU's microservices-based engineering philosophy enables broadcasters to create dynamic workflows that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructures. This approach has facilitated groundbreaking achievements, such as the BBC's management of 369 simultaneous live feeds during the UK Election.

In 2024, TVU introduced a versatile disaster recovery solution, providing critical backup for major live productions. The company also enhanced remote collaboration through its universal communication solution, integrating field packs with the cloud-based TVU Partyline.

TVU's award-winning MediaHub allows broadcasters to ingest unlimited sources into the TVU ecosystem, while flexible Agent deployment optimizes resource management. Since 2019, TVU has been incorporating AI into media workflows, streamlining tasks and expanding coverage capabilities with key solutions like TVU Search.

A standout innovation is TVU's Network Operations Center (NOC), offering unparalleled visibility into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid media supply chains. The NOC provides a comprehensive view of the entire media ecosystem, enabling real-time monitoring and management, quick issue resolution, and optimized resource allocation across various environments.

The NOC's intuitive interface allows operators to navigate complex media workflows easily, providing detailed insights into each component's status and performance. This visibility empowers broadcasters to make data-driven decisions, improve operational efficiency, and ensure seamless content delivery.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and 5G, TVU Networks is revolutionizing the broadcasting industry with adaptive solutions for the ever-changing media landscape. IBC 2024 attendees will experience firsthand how TVU's end-to-end ecosystem of cloud-based solutions is shaping the future of the media supply chain.

