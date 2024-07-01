IBPO Group Berhad Introduces the Fastest Malaysian Female Triathlete, Ann Pow as Its Brand Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBPO Group Berhad ("IBPO"), a leading fusion financial company, announces the appointment of Malaysian Triathlete and multiple triathlon medalist, Ann Pow ("Ann"), as its first brand ambassador.

The 28-year-old has clinched numerous impressive titles as a professional triathlete including being the Fastest Malaysian Female in Ironman 2022 in her first attempt in the competition, Overall Female Champion for Man of Steel 2023 and most recently, the 2nd Runner Up in Ironman 70.3 Vietnam 2024.

IBPO Group Berhad's Founder and Group Managing Director, Andy Lim (left), alongside IBPO Brand Ambassador Ann Pow (right), featuring the exclusive custom-made tri-suit designed for her, who is also a professional Malaysian triathlete.

With a combined followers of over 300K across social media platforms, the 2022 SEA Games duathlon athlete has become an inspiration for sports enthusiasts and the younger generation alike.

"Ann is undoubtedly amongst the best triathletes in the region and we want to support her in her quest to be a champion in the World Championship stage. Our mission here is to support young Malaysian athletes and emPOWering women to go above and beyond, to chase their dreams and achieve their purpose in life", said IBPO Founder, Group Managing Director, Andy Lim.

He continued, "And our purpose at IBPO is to pave that pathway for individuals to discover and follow their aspirations in life. We aim to provide everyone with the equal opportunity through Fusion Finance to pow-er towards their dreams. We believe Ann will inspire many to push forward and move ahead, to be bold, confident and continuously aspire to live better."

Meanwhile, Ann Pow, IBPO Brand Ambassador and Ironman 2022 Fastest Malaysian Female Triathlete said, "Finance and sports share many core values. Both require professionalism, integrity, passion and efficiency, all of which are fundamental to achieving success, reflecting the core values of IBPO. I am excited to pow-er many to manage their finances with IBPO's innovative fusion finance technology."

She added, "As someone who is always on-the-go, I understand the challenges of keeping track of your finances. But with ANIKA, the first AI-powered Virtual Financial Consultant chatbot in Malaysia, she provides the convenience for anyone to check their financial health, and even improves one's financial status by personalising solutions tailored to each need, such as lowering monthly installments and loan tenure, anytime, anywhere! Let's pow-er up together and live better with Fusion Finance!"

SOURCE IBPO Group