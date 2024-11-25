IBPO Group Berhad Launches i-Connect: Your Direct Property Connection Program

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBPO Group Berhad ("IBPO") unveils i-Connect, a comprehensive property and financial solution designed to transform how Malaysians buy, sell, and manage their homes. Building on IBPO's expertise in fusion financial solutions, i-Connect seamlessly connects buyers and sellers while matching them with the right properties—regardless of their financial background or situation.

The i-Connect program offers individuals the flexibility to either sell their homes while continuing to stay in them or purchase new homes with better financial planning. Through a secured platform, backed by a trusted network of buyers and sellers, i-Connect promotes win-win outcomes for all parties.

Benefits for Home Sellers

Stay rent-free for up to 3 years after selling your property.

Protect your home's value by securing the right price.

Eliminate monthly commitments with no repayments.

Benefits for Home Buyers

Enjoy 3 years of guaranteed rental income with no agent fees.

Shorten your loan tenure by up to 15 years.

Lower monthly payments through financial consolidation.

"In today's challenging property market, financial constraints can weigh heavily on both buyers and sellers, preventing them from making the right moves. But why miss opportunities when there are ways to gain more? Since pre-launching the program, we've already witnessed several success stories," said Andy Lim, Founder & Group Managing Director of IBPO Group Berhad.

He added, "With i-Connect, we connect you to strategic financial solutions through our trusted network of clients and financial institutions, ensuring your property transactions are financially sustainable. We simplify the entire process—from matching buyers and sellers to managing properties and guiding financial decisions—providing a flexible, all-in-one solution where every step is taken care of and managed by us."

Discover our financial solutions and programs with ANIKA, Malaysia's first AI-powered virtual financial consultant chatbot. Using Face ID recognition via e-KYC, ANIKA is 100% safe and secured, and is available 24/7 for your convenience. Chat with ANIKA at chat.ibpo.com.my.

About IBPO Group Berhad

IBPO Group Berhad is a fusion financial company that provides holistic personalised financial solutions to help clients achieve their financial aspirations and live a better life. Incorporated in 2012, IBPO Group became a public limited company in 2020.

We deliver bespoke financial consultancy services with our cutting-edge Fusion Financial System, a financial technology ("fintech") system powered by Artificial Intelligence ("AI") that was developed through extensive in-house IT research and development and ANIKA, the first AI-powered virtual financial consultant chatbot in Malaysia.

Our financial programs include; i-Refinancing, i-Connect, i-Console Plus, and Housing Value Investment. Discover personalised solutions tailored to your needs with mortgage refinancing, personal loans and financing, property management and more. To learn more, visit www.ibpo.com.my.

