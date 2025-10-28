ICAC's first-ever AI and technologies training in anti-corruption brings together 22 ACAs to leverage innovations in graft fighting

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from 22 anti-corruption agencies (ACAs) across 16 jurisdictions globally yesterday (October 22) completed a 10-day "Professional Development Programme on Empowering Integrity: Mastering Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Technologies in Anti-Corruption", jointly organised by the ICAC, the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and its Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network). The course provided an international platform for worldwide graft fighters to exchange and collaborate in technologies in order to advance the anti-corruption cause and achieve the common goal of a future free of corruption.

"Technology is a game-changer. Corruption today is no longer confined to traditional methods. Graft fighters need to equip ourselves with advanced solutions to fight technology crimes," ICAC Commissioner Woo Ying-ming told the participants during the course.

GlobE Network Coordinator of the Corruption and Economic Crime Branch of the UNODC, Rositsa Zaharieva, noted that the course showcased how the ICAC effectively leveraged AI and digital tools to tackle corruption, and in doing so, enhanced public trust. She hoped that the course would inspire participants to leverage technologies in anti-corruption work in their own jurisdictions.

A total of 22 ACAs from 16 jurisdictions participated in this professional training, including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Benin, Botswana, India, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Montenegro, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand and Zambia. Also attending the programme were officials from the National Commission of Supervision and the Commission Against Corruption, Macao, SAR. Locally, representatives from the Hong Kong Police Force, the Customs and Excise Department, the Competition Commission and the ICAC also joined the programme.

The ICAC attached great importance to this international training course. The Commission's technology experts, intelligence analysts, investigators and officers from the Corruption Prevention Department were in full force to share their experience with participants. They demonstrated how the effective use of facial matching, AI summary, instant generated transcript and high-tech covert surveillance tools in investigation, evidence collection, surveillance and interviews could greatly expedite and enhance the efficacy of investigative work.

The course also featured a four-day study tour to Wuhan, led by Deputy Commissioner and Head of Operations Ricky Yau Shu-chun. The 31 participants visited influential enterprises in the innovation and technology sector, as well as a robotics innovation center and had the opportunity to engage with tech company representatives to understand the development trends in the industries of AI, robotics and new energy technologies. They also learnt about how the latest and top-notch technology developed by Chinese Mainland could effectively enhance graft-fighting capabilities.

Representatives from local and international law enforcement agencies and tech-experts were also invited to provide in-depth analysis of the application and implementation of technologies in combating crime. Internationally, GlobE Network Coordinator of the Corruption and Economic Crime Branch of the UNODC, Rositsa Zaharieva, and Assistant Director of INTERPOL Financial Crime and Anti Corruption Center, Humaid Alameemi respectively shared with participants the application of digital tools and AI in anti-corruption works.

Locally, Assistant Commissioner (Data Applications) of the Digital Policy Office, Brian Sun Yue-man, introduced the importance of enhancing data governance for integrity management. Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force demonstrated the operation of its "Crypto Trace" and "Scameter" applications. Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department shared with participants the application of AI in assisting customs investigations. Principal Lecturer of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of the University of Hong Kong, Dr Wilton Fok Wai-tung, spoke about how AI could serve as a supervisory tool.

In addition, experts from the cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance expounded on cryptocurrency application, investigation and anti-corruption measures. Local AI enterprise SenseTime Group also gave an overview of the latest technological advancement of face recognition, video image analysis and AI ecosystem.

