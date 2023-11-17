ICEF Discusses World's Leading Policy Options and Technological Innovations for Climate Change Mitigation

- Archive of 10th Annual Meeting of Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2023) Now Available for Viewing -

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) held the 10th Annual Meeting of the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2023) over a 2-day period (October 4-5) as part of Tokyo GX Week, an intensive series of conferences related to energy and the environment organized with a view to achieving GX (green transformation). This year, marking the 10th anniversary of the annual meeting, ICEF2023 was held using a hybrid format of in-person sessions at the Hotel New Otani Tokyo and online participation. Around 1,700 people from 79 countries and regions participated in a total of 21 sessions of ICEF2023.

Highlights of ICEF2023:

Keynote Session 1

Speakers:

- NOGUCHI Soichi (Astronaut)

- Steven Chu (Professor, Stanford University, winner of 1997 Nobel Prize in Physics)

"The Earth that I felt was the coolest is no longer cool." (NOGUCHI Soichi)

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0G1-QnG48U

Keynote Session 3

Dialogue of Nobel Prize Laureates

Panelists:

- Andrew Zachary Fire (Professor, Stanford University; recipient of 2006 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine)

- Paul Maxime Nurse (Director, The Francis Crick Institute; awardee of 2001 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine)

- Phoebe Koundouri (Professor, Athens University of Economics and Business, and Technical University of Denmark)

- Marcia McNutt (President, U.S. National Academy of Sciences)

"AI is extremely interesting, but in the final analysis, it's human intelligence that leads to problem-solving." (Andrew Zachary Fire)

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDyJH5-w6gY

Closing Session

"In this age of 'global boiling,' problems are becoming increasingly urgent. In the near future, we should dig deeper into these issues, and not treat various topics as taboo." (TANAKA Nobuo, Chair, ICEF Steering Committee)

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THO_TD0zMfw

ICEF2023 Statement

"The statement of this year's ICEF session, which was held on the memorable 10th anniversary of this annual event, focused on what we have achieved since the inaugural meeting of the ICEF in 2014, what we need to advance the green transformation (GX) in the future, and the roles and missions of the ICEF for the future."

Details: https://www.icef.go.jp/pdf/2023/top/ICEF2023%20Statement.pdf

For full press release: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202311082511-O1-7uG44e9X.pdf

ICEF Roadmap

The ICEF2023 Roadmap on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Climate Change Mitigation" is scheduled for release at COP28 in December 2023.

For more details, please see Roadmap: https://www.icef.go.jp/roadmap/

Outline of ICEF2023

Name: 10th Annual Meeting of Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2023)

Hosts: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), New Energy and Industrial Development Organization (NEDO)

Dates: October 4 (Wed.) - October 5 (Thurs.), 2023

Venue: Hotel New Otani Tokyo (address: 4-1, Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) / online hybrid event

ICEF website: https://www.icef.go.jp

Co-hosts: Government of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology; Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; and Ministry of the Environment

Institutional partners: International Energy Agency (IEA), BloombergNEF, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

