Partnership brings real-time hazard intelligence to emergency responders, utility and energy organisations

HELSINKI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in persistent monitoring through synthetic aperture radar satellite imaging and hazard data solutions, today announced a new partnership with Boustead Geospatial and Esri Australia, to bring ICEYE's suite of near real-time hazard insights to customers across Australia.

The collaboration, facilitated through the Boustead Geospatial Group, will deliver ICEYE's Flood Rapid Intelligence, Flood Insights, and Bushfire Insights as ready-to-use map layers within the ArcGIS platform.

ICEYE and Esri Australia (through Boustead Geospatial) partner to deliver unprecedented hazard intelligence across Australia and Southeast Asia.

For organisations already using Esri's industry-leading GIS technology, ICEYE's data will now be available directly through ArcGIS Online, enabling seamless integration. Utilities, councils, and other critical infrastructure operators can subscribe to ICEYE's premium insights through bundled enterprise agreements, eliminating the need for complex integration or additional procurement steps.

Whether it's a council preparing for a flood event, a utility monitoring bushfire risk near critical assets, or an emergency service coordinating response efforts, ICEYE's insights provide the clarity needed to act quickly and confidently.

"This partnership brings together the power of location intelligence and the precision of satellite data to help organisations respond faster and more effectively to natural disasters," said Ravi Nath, Chief Sales Officer at Boustead Geospatial. "By integrating ICEYE's hazard insights into the organisations' trusted ArcGIS environment, we're enabling our clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions when it matters most."

"Subscribing to ICEYE's insights is like securing an insurance policy for critical decision-making," said Paul Barron, Head of Partnerships at ICEYE. "Once in place, the data is already integrated, meaning customers can respond almost instantly when severe events occur. Esri is the engine and ICEYE is the fuel."

The partnership gives decision-makers access to hazard-monitoring capabilities never before available in these markets. ICEYE's satellite-powered insights deliver near real-time understanding of floods and bushfires, helping organisations prepare, respond, and recover faster.

Beyond Australia, Boustead Geospatial and ICEYE plan to expand access to these data insights across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh, driving multi-year agreements and enabling organisations in utilities, government, energy, mining, and non-government sectors to enhance their situational awareness and resilience.

"This is the first time solutions of this calibre have been brought to these markets," Barron added. "Our partnership with Boustead extends ICEYE's footprint into new industries and geographies — and most importantly, it equips our partners with the insights they need before, during, and after disaster strikes."

"Ultimately, our goal is to help clients strengthen their resilience and protect what matters most: people, infrastructure, and communities," Nath said. "By making these insights accessible through ArcGIS, we're empowering organisations to act with confidence and clarity when facing natural disasters."

About Esri Australia (part of Boustead Geospatial)

Esri Australia is the nation's leading provider of GIS technology, location analytics capabilities and geospatial solutions. As part of the Boustead Geospatial Group, we are the exclusive local distributor of Esri's world-leading ArcGIS platform, and over the past four decades have built a strong track-record of achievement, earning the trust of the nation's most progressive government agencies and commercial enterprises.

To learn how geospatial analytics can help your organisation, email or call on 1300 635 196.

About Boustead Geospatial

For over 40 years, Boustead Geospatial has helped lay the foundations of Asia Pacific's spatial future. Backed by Boustead Singapore's 200-year legacy, we deliver trusted geospatial solutions to over 7,000 government and commercial organisations. Our expert team integrates global insight and local expertise to solve complex challenges and align spatial intelligence with strategic enterprise goals.

Operating across Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangladesh, we support clients in sectors including utilities, energy, local government, mining, emergency services, and non-government organisations.

Media contact for Esri Australia and Boustead Geospatial: Sarah Otto ([email protected] .au or +61 436 524 267)

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, United States, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, and Greece. We have more than 800 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

Media contact: [email protected]

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832461/ICEYE_and_Esri_Australia.jpg

SOURCE ICEYE