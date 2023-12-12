HSINCHU, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS (3577-TW) New Business Unit, ICP DAS – BMP, actively ramps up medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) development and production as well as international marketing. The company's participation at COMPAMED and IPF Japan has been a resounding success, highlighted by a notable increase in post-event product inquiries.

ICP DAS – BMP’s Medical-Grade TPU Takes Center Stage at Top Global Medical & Plastic Exhibitions

ICP DAS – BMP, Asia's first medical-grade TPU supplier, offers a complete range of Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series), and Arothane™ (ARP series) products. All TPU series are available in different hardness. ICP DAS' 30-year expertise in industrial automation empowers ICP DAS – BMP to build and deploy a smart factory, optimizing parameter control and management.

The high-quality TPUs, with superior processability and stability, have been selected by existing and new customers to manufacture various electromedical devices and advanced catheters used in cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and cancer treatment procedures. Other applications include coating of guidewires and ophthalmic consumables.

Using in situ polymerization, ICP DAS – BMP has developed TPUs loaded with varying percentages of radiopaque fillers (Tungsten/Barium Sulfate) to meet each application's specific needs. We provide all TPU series with 20% and 40% loading of Barium Sulfate. This year, the new products include ALC-B30 loaded with 30% Barium Sulfate, and ARP-W and ALP-W series loaded with 30-80% Tungsten. The Tungsten-filled series is well-suited for the production of small-dimension or thin-walled devices.

Next, ICP DAS – BMP is extending its TPU portfolio by bringing out the EARP and EALP series. The Engineering TPUs feature high hardness, excellent heat resistance, and superior processability, ideal for manufacturing medical devices requiring high hardness and outstanding physical properties.

Quality management, holistic after-sales services, short delivery times, and flexible options for small order quantities enable ICP DAS – BMP to maintain a strong competitive edge in the global market.

About ICP DAS - BMP

ICP DAS - BMP, an ISO 13485-certified TPU manufacturer and supplier in Taiwan, offer USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993 certified TPU series: ISO 10993-4 for hemocompatibility testing, ISO 10993-5 for cytotoxicity testing, ISO 10993-6 for local effects after implantation, ISO 10993-10 for skin sensitization testing, ISO 10993-11 for systemic toxicity testing, and ISO 10993-23 for irritation testing. Our products also comply with REACH and RoHS.

For more details, please visit our website: https://bmp.icpdas.com/

