ICP Hub Singapore Showcases 'Innovate Securely, Comply Globally, Impact Sustainably' at Singapore Fintech Festival with Partners UNDP and Global Fintech Institute

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP Hub Singapore, funded and supported by the DFINITY Foundation, the creator of Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), is proud to announce its prominent showcase at the Singapore Fintech Festival. Located in Hall 4, directly opposite the Talent Stage, ICP Hub Singapore's booth will offer an immersive experience themed "Innovate Securely, Comply Globally, Impact Sustainably." In collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Global Fintech Institute (GFI), the hub will highlight groundbreaking blockchain solutions that prioritize security, regulatory compliance, and sustainable social impact.

Empowering Sustainable Development Through Blockchain

A key feature of this year's exhibit is ICP Hub Singapore's collaboration with UNDP to present blockchain projects that advance sustainable development goals. These initiatives emphasize transparency, inclusivity, and secure digital solutions aligned with UNDP's mission of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Notably, the Universal Trusted Credentials (UTC) initiative leverages ICP technology to create trusted, tamper-proof systems that enable transparent and efficient service delivery worldwide. Attendees will gain insight into how blockchain can foster social and economic impact, supporting sustainable development across diverse communities.

Promoting Compliance and Financial Literacy with the Global Fintech Institute

In partnership with GFI, ICP Hub Singapore will showcase how blockchain technology supports responsible and compliant innovation in finance. GFI, an institution dedicated to financial literacy and ethical standards in fintech, brings its regulatory expertise and global compliance focus to the partnership. At the booth, GFI experts will lead sessions on navigating blockchain regulations, providing insights into how secure, compliant solutions can drive responsible fintech adoption globally. These sessions underscore the value of integrating compliance and transparency into digital financial ecosystems.

Innovate Securely, Comply Globally, Impact Sustainably

Under the theme "Innovate Securely, Comply Globally, Impact Sustainably," ICP Hub Singapore, UNDP, and GFI aim to create a collaborative platform for exploring blockchain's transformative potential while ensuring adherence to high standards of security, compliance, and social responsibility. Through live demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and expert panels, visitors will discover how ICP technology facilitates scalable, compliant solutions that meet local and global regulatory needs, paving the way for secure and impactful innovations.

Meet Us at Hall 4, Opposite the Talent Stage

Attendees of the Singapore Fintech Festival are invited to visit ICP Hub Singapore's booth in Hall 4 for an in-depth look at how blockchain technology can revolutionize industries while upholding standards of security, compliance, and sustainability. Experience firsthand how ICP Hub Singapore, with the support of the DFINITY Foundation, UNDP, and GFI, is empowering communities, enhancing transparency, and setting benchmarks for sustainable fintech solutions.

About ICP Hub Singapore

ICP Hub Singapore is dedicated to accelerating blockchain adoption and ecosystem growth through partnerships, education, and community-building. Supported by the DFINITY Foundation, the creator of Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), ICP Hub Singapore works with academic institutions, government bodies, and industry leaders to promote decentralized technology that drives economic development and social progress.

About the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the United Nations' global development network, advocating for change and connecting countries to resources that help build better lives. Working across 170 countries and territories, UNDP aims to eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities, and foster resilience. In partnership with ICP Hub Singapore, UNDP is advancing sustainable development through blockchain initiatives that enhance transparency, inclusion, and trust in financial and social systems.

About the Global Fintech Institute (GFI)

The Global Fintech Institute (GFI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the development of secure, inclusive, and compliant fintech solutions. GFI emphasizes financial literacy, professional standards, and regulatory alignment, supporting fintech practitioners, regulators, and policymakers globally. Through its collaboration with ICP Hub Singapore, GFI is committed to empowering communities with compliant and secure financial technologies that drive the future of finance.

For more information, visit our booth in Hall 4 or contact us at www.icphubsg.com

