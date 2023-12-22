ICP.Hub Singapore: Pioneering Innovation and Partnerships in Web3 Ecosystem in Singapore and Japan

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Singapore's thriving blockchain landscape, ICP.Hub Singapore has emerged as a trailblazer in the Web3.0 revolution. In just four short months since its inception, ICP.Hub Singapore has conducted more than ten impactful events, leaving an indelible mark on the global blockchain stage, with notable appearances at major conferences such as Token 2049 and the Singapore Fintech Festival and ICP Sandbox Ideathon where 17 innovative web3 ideas were presented.

A Hub for Innovation and Collaboration

ICP.Hub Singapore's journey is characterized by relentless dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration within the blockchain and Web3 sphere. Serving as a meeting point for diverse communities, entrepreneurs, and developers, it has become a catalyst for groundbreaking projects and technologies. But what truly sets this hub apart is its unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between traditional Web2 and emerging Web3 sectors.

Leap Pay: Leading the Charge

One of the hallmarks of ICP.Hub Singapore is its strategic partnerships. Leap Pay, a regulated entity under Singaporean regulations for Payments and Digital Assets, has stepped into the spotlight as the official regulated payment and digital assets off-ramp gateway for the ICP Hub ecosystem. This partnership represents a crucial step forward for both parties, as it opens up a legal and compliant portal for ICP Hub participants to collaborate with institutions from the Traditional Finance (TradFi) sector.

A Proof of Concept was presented at the Singapore Fintech Festival where Leap Pay's POS system was integrated with the Internet Computer enabling merchants to send and receive payments using the ICP network.

Leap Pay's vision extends beyond the boundaries of conventional digital wallets. They are currently in the development phase of an innovative web3 wallet, designed to transcend the limitations of traditional e-wallets. Unlike its counterparts focused solely on fiat payments, Leap Pay's web3 wallet merges real-world payment functionalities with decentralized technology and a Web3.0-enabled rewards system. This fusion promises to redefine the landscape of digital finance, offering users a secure, transparent, and rewarding financial experience.

Slash Payment: Ushering in Cross-Chain Payments

But that's not all. ICP.Hub Singapore's partnership endeavors don't stop there. In a significant collaboration, Slash Payment in Japan has joined forces with the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) to upgrade its protocol. This strategic move aims to enhance Slash's decentralized payment capabilities, expanding support beyond EVM-based tokens and enabling seamless cross-chain payments.

Slash Payment's primary focus is on the regulated yet burgeoning Japanese market. With a strong user base and strategic partnerships with key crypto exchanges and payment gateway providers, they are set to spearhead Japan's digital currency transformation.

Conclusion

ICP.Hub Singapore's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. In just a few months, it has become a hub for innovation, collaboration, and transformative partnerships. With Leap Pay revolutionizing digital wallets and Slash Payment pushing the boundaries of cross-chain payments, the future looks incredibly promising for the Web3 ecosystem. As ICP.Hub Singapore continues to lead the way, it reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of blockchain technology, one partnership at a time.

About ICP Hub

ICP.Hub Singapore is an integral part of the ICP Asia Alliance, a collaborative network of hubs and communities across Asia funded with USD 20 mil from Dfinity Foundation. This alliance is dedicated to advancing the Internet Computer ecosystem and fostering innovation in the region. By working in tandem with other hubs within the ICP Asia Alliance, ICP.Hub Singapore amplifies its impact and contributes to the collective effort of bringing Web3 technologies to the forefront of the Asian blockchain landscape. Together, these hubs aim to connect diverse communities, share knowledge, and drive the adoption of Internet Computer and related technologies in the Asian market.

For more details, visit https://internetcomputer.org

About Leap Pay

Leap Pay offers compliant, innovative blockchain-based payment solutions for digital assets. We provide multi-rail solutions to businesses and consumers, from payments to remittances.

Leap Pay is a brand of Legatus Global Pte Ltd., a MAS Payments Services Act company with license exempt status while going through full licensing process under Major Payments Institution.

For more details, visit https://leappay.io

About Slash Fintech

Slash Payment, a non-custodial and decentralized payment gateway, redefines transactions by allowing merchants to seamlessly accept various cryptocurrencies without any intermediaries. Facilitated by Slash's smart contract, each token payment is swapped into the merchant's preferred stablecoin, ensuring instant settlement directly into the merchant's wallet.

For more details, visit https://slash.fi

SOURCE ICP Hub