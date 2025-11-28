ICW & BuildXpo 2025 Concludes with Record-Breaking RM1.4 billion in Potential Sales and Robust International Engagement

A milestone year for Malaysia's premier construction event, which saw the introduction of ICW Borneo in the first half, and best-ever participation numbers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Construction Week (ICW) and the Malaysia International Building and Construction Industry Showcase (BuildXpo) 2025 (collectively known as ICW & BuildXpo 2025), held from 28 to 30 October at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), concluded on a resounding high note, breaking records and surpassing expectations.

ICW & BuildXpo 2025 - Constructing The Future of ASEAN Event Summary Video

Jointly organised by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia and Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd, this year's event was themed "Constructing the Future of ASEAN", in line with its position of being the premier construction industry event during Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship this year. Gamuda Berhad returned as a key industry partner of the event, reinforcing ICW & BuildXpo's position as an impactful platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and business opportunities across the construction ecosystem.

Strong Business Outcomes and Global Collaboration

The event attracted a total of 15,987 industry professionals and trade visitors over three days, with BuildXpo 2025 achieving RM1.41 billion in potential sales through a combination of business matchmaking sessions, hosted buyer programmes, and on-site transactions. These remarkable results reflect Malaysia's growing appeal as a key trade and investment hub for the construction and built environment sector, reaffirming its status as the premier construction platform in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The phenomenal business generated was driven largely by strategic partnerships and high-value exhibition sales:

Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and high-level potential deals contributed over RM1.05 billion

Exhibition transactions and projected sales contributed an additional RM322 million

The International Sourcing Programme co-organised with MATRADE and Hosted Buyer Programme curated by Qube generated RM30.8 million

The event also recorded increased international participation, with exhibitors and buyers from Malaysia, Austria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Mainland China, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, India, Kuwait, Myanmar, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taipei, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, United Kingdom, and United States of America.

Among the key highlights of BuildXpo 2025 was the strong participation from the Cambodia Pavilion, which represented the country's expanding role in regional infrastructure and investment.

Cambodia Pavilion Head of Delegation to BuildXpo 2025, Mr. Ly Salim, Managing Director of D.C.O.N Development & Import Export Co., Ltd, said: "The Cambodia Pavilion's participation at BuildXpo Malaysia 2025 has been a tremendous milestone for Cambodia's growing presence in the regional construction, infrastructure, and innovation landscape. Through the Pavilion, Cambodian enterprises successfully signed six MoUs with major international companies from Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea, with a combined potential value exceeding USD300 million across sectors such as civil infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics, clean water systems, and digital financial technology."

"Collectively, these partnerships highlight Cambodia's readiness to embrace innovation, technology transfer, and international cooperation. The Cambodia Pavilion's success at BuildXpo Malaysia 2025 reflects the country's growing confidence, professionalism, and potential to become a dynamic hub for sustainable investment and development in the ASEAN region. We look forward to seeing these collaborations translate into tangible outcomes that uplift communities and strengthen Cambodia's economic future," Mr. Ly Salim added.

A Milestone Year for ICW

The success of ICW & BuildXpo 2025 caps off a remarkable year for the platform, which also saw the inaugural ICW Borneo take place in May 2025 in Kuching, Sarawak. The Borneo edition marked the first time ICW expanded beyond Peninsular Malaysia, drawing strong participation from East Malaysian stakeholders and reinforcing CIDB's efforts to promote sustainable and inclusive industry growth nationwide.

Both editions underscored ICW & BuildXpo's position as the region's most comprehensive construction industry platform that connects businesses, showcase innovations, and champion sustainability-driven development.

CIDB Malaysia Chief Executive, Madam Zainora Zainal, said: "The success of ICW & BuildXpo 2025, alongside the inaugural ICW Borneo held earlier this year, reflects the construction industry's growing resilience and adaptability in embracing sustainability, technology, and innovation."

"This year's strong business outcomes and global participation reaffirm Malaysia's role as a leading hub for regional collaboration in the built environment. CIDB will continue to drive initiatives that accelerate digital transformation, strengthen industry standards, and support sustainable growth in line with the national development agenda," she added.

Qube Integrated Malaysia Executive Chairman, Mr. Richard Teo, said: "We are proud to have witnessed another remarkable year for ICW and BuildXpo, which together have generated over RM1.4 billion in potential sales and fostered countless opportunities for partnerships across borders."

"The growing international participation, particularly through country pavilions and trade delegations, demonstrates how Malaysia continues to serve as a dynamic platform for connecting global players with the region's fast-evolving construction ecosystem. We look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to expand and innovate future editions of the event," he added.

The 2026 edition of this event, scheduled to take place from 10 to 12 November 2026 at MITEC, promises to be even bigger with the introduction of a new concurrent exhibition. The GlassTech Asia & Fenestration Asia (GAFA) 2026, organised by Messe Munchen International (MMI) Asia Pte Ltd, is an exciting showcase that will be held in conjunction with BuildXpo 2026, to further elevate Malaysia's profile in the global built environment.

Contacts for Media Enquiries: Deric Ee, [email protected]

About CIDB Malaysia

The Construction Industry Development Board was established under the Construction Industry Development Act (Act 520) to develop the capacity and capability of the construction industry through enhancement of quality and productivity by placing great emphasis on professionalism, innovation, and knowledge in the endeavour to improve the quality of life.

About Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Founded in 2005, Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. has grown from a boutique exhibition design-and-build firm into one of Malaysia's leading event and exhibition management companies. With a strong local foundation and a regional footprint, Qube delivers high-impact platforms that empower businesses—particularly SMEs and Malaysian brands—to expand their reach through trade shows, international expos, and strategic event experiences.

Over the past two decades, Qube has played a pivotal role in shaping Malaysia's business events landscape. Its track record includes delivering national pavilions at global expos such as Expo 2017 Astana, Expo 2020 Dubai, and the World Mobile Congress 2025 in Barcelona. In partnership with MATRADE, Qube has helped transform MIHAS into the world's largest halal trade event, while proprietary shows like BuildXpo, SEACare, and the Malaysia-China Summit continue to open global opportunities for local industries.

SOURCE Qube Integrated Malaysia