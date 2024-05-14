ID Quantique launches a quantum-safe communication ecosystem to facilitate the adoption of Quantum networks, with HEQA Security, LuxQuanta, Quantum Optics Jena and ThinkQuantum as first partners

GENEVA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To accommodate the growing demand for telecom-grade solutions that enable fast and cost-effective migration to quantum-safe communications, ID Quantique's new Clarion KX software platform now supports multi-vendor Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) interoperability. Today, we are pleased to welcome new technology partners: HEQA Security, LuxQuanta, Quantum Optics Jena and ThinkQuantum to our Clarion KX ecosystem.

ID Quantique launches a quantum-safe communication ecosystem to facilitate the adoption of Quan-tum networks, with HEQA Security, LuxQuanta, Quantum Optics Jena and ThinkQuantum

With the looming threat of quantum computers capable of breaking public-key cryptography, the reality of "harvest now, decrypt later" attack poses immediate threat to the confidentiality of enterprise, government, and IT service providers' data. Organizations worldwide are grappling with the urgency of migrating to quantum-safe infrastructure - the most complex, time-sensitive, and costly cryptographic overhaul in IT history. Stakes are high, as failure to timely employ available mitigation strategies could expose them to significant liabilities.

To fully mitigate the associated risks, organizations are now looking to enforce a defense in depth approach by leveraging both quantum-based and algorithmic technologies at different layers of the network stack. QKD solutions, the key building block of this strategy, have been already recognized to play a critical role in ensuring long term resilience to Quantum threat.

ID Quantique Clarion KX platform leverages an open and service-based architecture to support a cost-effective scale up of QKD networks. It provides for orchestration and management of out-of-band quantum-key delivery in real time, regardless of the underlying QKD solutions or the location of the consuming encryption appliances. With its support for heterogeneous QKD infrastructure in complex and SLA demanding environments, IDQ's Clarion KX platform also enables telecom operators to generate new revenue streams by providing new Quantum-Safe as a Service offerings to their B2B customers looking for long-term security assurance.

With ID Quantique's expanded ecosystem and open interfaces, customers can now also leverage hybrid QKD networks, including continuous variables (CV) QKD, discrete variables (DV) QKD or Entanglement based QKD.

"We are extremely proud to break another important barrier to large-scale adoption of quantum networks. Said Grégoire Ribordy CEO of ID Quantique. Offering a vendor-agnostic ecosystem allowing heterogeneous QKD infrastructure was one of the next logical steps the market was expecting – and this is now available thanks to our partners."

"Reaching QKD interoperability is a significant market milestone that empowers customers to choose products freely for their networks, maximizing flexibility and adaptability to meet business needs. Said Nir Bar-Lev, CEO, HEQA Security. This customer-centric approach reflects HEQA Security's dedication to delivering innovative solutions, even before standards are fully finalized."

"Safeguarding both present and future communications requires customized solutions aligned with specific network requirements. That is why we must ensure multi-vendor interoperability, allowing our industry to build on the unique properties and specifications of each QKD and related technologies from different providers." says Vanesa Diaz, CEO of LuxQuanta. "We are very pleased with the seamless work that both our teams have done to integrate our NOVA LQ® system with Clarion KX software, and we look forward to continuing to nurture this partnership.

"The integration of different technological approaches is an important step for future network architecture," says Kevin Füchsel, CEO of Quantum Optics Jena. "The demonstration shows that our partners and customers can rely on simple and fast interoperability. This brings us a big step closer to multi-user and multi-vendor networks."

"Partnering between ThinkQuantum and IDQ for the mutual recognition of our own quantum networking solutions is definitely moving in the direction of overcoming the competition we daily experience on the market to cooperate in the support of our common clients and Industry growth", Simone Capeleto, CEO of ThinkQuantum.

More info on Clarion KX Platform

For more information visit our website:

www.idquantique.com

www.heqa-sec.com

www.LuxQuanta.com

www.qo-jena.com

www.thinkquantum.com

Contact: Catherine Simondi – VP Marketing and Communication, ID Quantique, [email protected] or + 42 22 801 83 71

SOURCE ID Quantique SA