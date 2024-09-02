IDA, a Hong Kong-based Fiat-referenced Stablecoin Issuer, Raised USD6 Million Seed Round Led by CMCC Global and Hashed

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDA , a premier Hong Kong-based digital asset company, has raised USD6 million in a seed funding round led by prominent blockchain investors CMCC Global, under its Titan Fund , and Hashed . This capital injection will enable IDA to advance the development and launch of its first fiat-referenced stablecoin, HKDA, which is designed to be regulated in Hong Kong.

Additional participants in this round also include Hack VC , Anagram , GSR , Protagonist , Brinc , Chorus One , Kenetic , SNZ , and Yolo Investments as well as notable angel investors, such as Raj Gokal , Co-founder of Solana. Aside from providing funding, leading blockchain foundations of Solana , Polygon , Aptos , and Mantra are also IDA's strategic blockchain partners to foster HKDA's interoperability, accessibility, resilience, and liquidity.

"With the current total stablecoins market cap around USD170 billion, we expect stablecoins to grow over USD3 trillion in the next 5 years. This exponential growth will underscore the increasing significance of stablecoins in the broader digital currency landscapes. Thus, IDA's mission is to facilitate more effective and efficient cross-border trades through the blockchain for everyone," said Lawrence Chu , Co-founder and CEO of IDA.

Sean Lee , Co-founder and CSO of IDA added, "the first goal of IDA is to enable mass adoption and empower businesses to seamlessly integrate between Web2 and Web3. To achieve this, IDA has begun active engagements with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB), as well as domestic partners in the ecosystem, to issue regulated stablecoins in Hong Kong. HKDA, our first fiat-referenced stablecoin built on public blockchains, will shortly be heading onto testnet. We intend for our mainnet launch before the end of this year and achieve regulatory clarity in early 2025."

CMCC Global, one of Asia's first VC funds focused purely on blockchain and cryptocurrency, is thrilled to lead this funding round and partner with IDA to push the boundaries in Web3 space. "As a Hong Kong-based company, we are excited to support innovative Web3 companies like IDA that are leveraging blockchain finance and stablecoins to create solutions addressing real-world challenges," said Martin Baumann , Co-founder and Managing Partner of CMCC Global.

Hashed, a global early-stage venture fund focused on backing founders who are pioneering the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency, also shares the same vision as IDA. "We anticipate wider mainstream adoption of stablecoins in real-world trades and settlements. With Hong Kong's position as Asia's financial hub and its recent push for a stablecoin legislative framework, we expect IDA to spearhead the coming changes. Their unique blend of expertise in traditional finance and blockchain technology positions them perfectly to bridge conventional and digital financial systems, potentially reshaping finance across Asia and beyond," said Ryan Kim , Founding Partner at Hashed.

Starting initially in Hong Kong, IDA will leverage the forefront of fintech and Web3 to reach other countries whose currency is also pegged to the USD. Over time, IDA aims to share their innovations and grow their business to other nations along the Belt and Road and Global South initiatives. More exciting partnerships will be announced to unlock a more inclusive and connected global marketplace.

Note: The current total stablecoins market cap is based on the data provided by defillama.com at 18:00 HKT on 2024-08-26.

About IDA Finance Hong Kong Limited (IDA)

IDA is the premier digital asset technology company to spearhead the widespread adoption of blockchain finance and to empower businesses to seamlessly integrate between Web2 and Web3.

HKDA, a fiat-referenced stablecoin built on public blockchain protocols, will be the first product launched by IDA. HKDA is designed to drive enhanced digital connectivity for seamless commerce and payments between Hong Kong and global markets, 24/7/365. To maintain the highest level of security and stability, all circulating HKDA will always be fully backed by at least 100% reserve assets in regulated Hong Kong based authorized institutions.

To maximize the network effect of HKDA for domestic and cross-border usage, IDA is partnering with key industry players to facilitate the minting, redemption and widespread acceptance of HKDA as a payment and settlement digital currency. In subsequent phases, IDA will also launch key products denominated in other US Dollar (USD) pegged currencies with ecosystem partners across regulated financial institutions and Web3 platforms.

More information can be found at www.idafi.xyz / LinkedIn / X

About CMCC Global & Titan Fund

CMCC Global is one of Asia's first venture capital companies focused solely on blockchain and Web3 investments. CMCC Global has an enviable record of investing early in leading projects such as Ethereum (ETH) at USD7, Solana (SOL) at USD0.20 and Cosmos (ATOM) at USD0.10. CMCC Global has reached assets under management (AUM) of over USD500 million across its funds and is known as a high-conviction investor. Today the company has offices in Asia, North America and Europe and operates several funds with different strategies including the CMCC Global Digital Asset Fund, the Titan Fund and its two funds of quantitative trading hedge funds Crest and SYZCrest.

More information can be found at www.cmcc.vc

Titan Fund offers accredited investors exposure to attractive growth opportunities within the blockchain ecosystem through a traditional equity venture capital investment strategy focusing on seed to series A/B along the key investment verticals of Infrastructure, Fintech and Consumer Applications. The Titan Fund is CMCC Global's latest fund strategy and complements its Digital Asset Funds, which have been investing directly into protocols and digital assets since 2016, and its Crest family of funds that invests into crypto and quant funds.

More information can be found at www.titan.fund

About Hashed

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs and engineers in 2017, Hashed is the preeminent blockchain firm in Asia with a portfolio that spans the globe. We started Hashed because we saw an opportunity for blockchain to not only reinvent the global financial system, but the very fabric of the internet itself. This is one of the most consequential moments in human history — an opportunity to overlay the power of digital networks onto human ones, and to usher in a future where technology empowers individuals, and not the other way around.

More information can be found at www.hashed.com

SOURCE IDA