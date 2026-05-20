COSTA MESA, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., the SEC-appointed Fund Administrator.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Before the

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

In the Matter of Unikrn, Inc.

Administrative Proceeding File No. 3-20003

If you purchased or acquired Unikoin Gold (UKG) directly from Unikrn, Inc., between June 11, 2017, and November 7, 20217, you may be eligible for a payment from the Unikrn Fair Fund. The Fair Fund was created following the proceedings of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in In the matter of Unikrn, Inc., Administrative Proceeding File No. 3-20003.

BACKGROUND

Unikrn is an operator of an online e-Sports gaming and gambling platform. Between June and October 2017, Unikrn conducted a two-phase Offering: a pre-sale and an initial coin offering (ICO). The Offering raised $31 million through the sale of Unikoin Gold (UKG), a digital token.

On September 15, 2020, the SEC issued an order finding that Unikrn did not register its offer and sale of UKG tokens as required by federal securities laws, and that this offering was not exempt from the registration requirements. The SEC also ordered Unikrn to pay a $6.1 million civil penalty, which Unikrn has done. The penalty will now be distributed to harmed investors.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

To be eligible for a payment from the Fair Fund, you must have purchased one or more UKG digital tokens between June 11, 2017, and November 7, 2017.

Complete details are provided in the Plan of Allocation (the Plan), which is available online at www.UnikrnSECFairFund.com, and on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/enforcement-litigation/distributions-harmed-investors/distributions-commission-administrative-proceedings-notices-orders-pertaining-disgorgement-fair#unik

You may also request a copy of the Plan from the Fund Administrator via email at [email protected], or by calling 833-360-6811.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information regarding the Unikrn Fair Fund, including copies of the Plan, the Claim Form, and other relevant documents may be found at www.UnikrnSECFairFund.com. You may request copies or seek additional information by contacting the Fund Administrator.

Email: [email protected]

Call: 833-360-6811

Write: Unikrn SEC Fair Fund

Fund Administrator

P.O. Box 25142

Santa Ana, CA 92799

SOURCE Simpluris Inc.