iFAST Partners BlackRock and JPMorgan to Drive Discretionary Portfolio Adoption Among Wealth Advisers

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFAST Financial Singapore ("iFAST"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of iFAST Corporation Ltd, announced an expansion to its Discretionary Portfolio Management Solutions (DPMS) lineup with the launch of new portfolios advised by BlackRock and J.P. Morgan Asset Management ("JPMorgan") respectively.

This collaboration underscores iFAST's commitment to its Business-to-Business (B2B) partners by empowering wealth advisers and their clients with professionally managed investment solutions that enhance time efficiency, portfolio quality, and choice. Aligned with iFAST's vision of broadening access to high-quality, professionally managed portfolios through financial advisers, both BlackRock and JPMorgan bring distinct strengths that further enrich the range of discretionary solutions available on the B2B platform.

"By partnering with two of the world's largest fund managers, our objective is to make discretionary investment solutions accessible to advisers and the wider public. This empowers advisers to redirect time saved toward what truly matters: building deeper, more meaningful client relationships. Through DPMS, clients also gain the advantage of continuous portfolio monitoring, timely rebalancing, and access to institutional-level expertise that strengthens their long-term financial journey," said Vincent Tong, CEO of iFAST Financial Singapore.

JPMorgan's discretionary portfolio leverages its growing range of active ETFs, giving investors access to active management at a lower cost.

"We are excited to bring J.P. Morgan's model portfolios to the iFAST platform. We observe a growing appetite for actively managed ETFs as investors seek cost efficiency without compromising on active insights and proven alpha. As a leading global asset manager and a long-term advocate for active investing, our goal is to deliver the strength of our active ETF platform and asset allocation investment capabilities to investors in Singapore. Through this partnership, iFAST clients can have access to a range of core portfolios designed to provide diversification and consistent investment outcomes over the long-term," said Yuejue Jin, Co-Head of Multi-Asset Solutions Asia, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The DPMS portfolios powered by BlackRock offer a blended approach that integrates the strengths of active funds and passive ETFs, and incorporate liquid alternatives to help diversify portfolios during periods of heightened market volatility.

"We are excited to collaborate with iFAST to bring together BlackRock's global investment platform and expertise, the insights of our dedicated teams, and Aladdin's risk management capabilities to support advisers and investors in Singapore. BlackRock has the privilege of managing over USD 256 billion[1] in model portfolios for clients around the world. Leveraging our experience managing model portfolios worldwide, we design holistic solutions aimed at diversification and long-term resilience. Active strategies and ETFs both have a role to play – each offers distinct merits. Active strategies can potentially contribute additional alpha, while ETFs provide a cost-efficient option to gain market exposure. We also see growing demand for liquid alternatives as a diversifier. Through a thoughtful blend of asset classes, we seek to help investors navigate market volatility and pursue their long-term goals," said Dennis Quah, Managing Director, Head of Singapore Wealth, BlackRock.

The addition of DPMS portfolios designed in collaboration with BlackRock and JPMorgan gives wealth advisers greater choice and flexibility to align client portfolios with specific goals and risk profiles, while clients enjoy a seamless and professionally managed investing experience. One key pain point the DPMS portfolios removes is the heavy administrative workload that often consumes valuable time for both wealth advisers and their clients. With DPMS portfolios in place, conversations shift away from paperwork and focus on what truly matters: thoughtful portfolio construction and holistic financial planning.

Beyond portfolio management, both partners provide investment insights and adviser training, enhancing iFAST's adviser enablement ecosystem with exclusive content, courses, and events.

Since 2016, iFAST has made discretionary solutions accessible to investors through financial advisers. With nearly ten years of experience and its own suite of solutions, the platform now partners with six portfolio managers to offer exclusive discretionary portfolios. iFAST remains committed to helping advisers bring institutional expertise closer to their clients, empowering them to invest confidently and achieve their long-term goals.

iFAST Financial Pte Ltd (iFAST Singapore) is the Singapore subsidiary of iFAST Corporation Ltd. (iFAST Corp), which is also present in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mainland China and UK. iFAST Singapore holds the Capital Markets Services licence and the Financial Advisers licence, issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. iFAST Singapore is a Central Provident Fund-registered Investment Administrator, an SGX-ST Trading Member, a CDP Clearing Member and a CDP Depository Agent. iFAST Singapore's Business-to-Business (B2B) division includes iFAST Central and iFAST Global Prestige, which cater to over 100 financial advisory (FA) firms, financial institutions, banks and multinational companies.

iFAST Corp is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration (AUA) of S$30.62 billion as at 30 September 2025. Incorporated in the year 2000 in Singapore and listed on the SGX-Mainboard in December 2014, iFAST Corp holds the requisite licences in the various jurisdictions it operates in to provide a wide range of products and services. The main business divisions of the Group include the Wealth Management division, the Digital Bank division, and the ePension division.

The Group's mission statement is, "To help investors around the world invest globally and profitably". For more information, please visit www.ifastfinancial.com and www.ifastcorp.com

[1] Source: BlackRock. AUM for models managed by Model Portfolio Solutions (as of 30 Sep 2025).

