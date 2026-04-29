SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK, the international enterprise arm of Chinese AI and intelligent speech leader iFLYTEK, reported a successful second appearance at Gitex Asia 2026, held at Marina Bay Sands on April 9. The company's exhibition of wearable AI devices and private enterprise deployment solutions attracted significant attention from global technology buyers, media representatives, and regional business executives.

iFLYTEK Highlights Multilingual AI Capabilities and Regional Growth Strategy at Gitex Asia 2026 Speed Speed

Vincent Zhan, vice president of iFLYTEK, noted that the reception this year surpassed already high expectations, reaffirming the strategic importance of the Singapore market as the company's Southeast Asia headquarters. "The engagement level here is precisely aligned with our current business trajectory," Mr. Zhan stated during the event. "We are not merely returning; we are expanding. With our local office established two years ago, our team size is projected to grow by over 50 percent this year to support operations across Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand."

The showcase featured the company's latest AI glasses, AI earbuds, and the flagship smart recorder, which offers real-time transcription, translation, and AI-generated meeting summaries. Mr. Zhan emphasized that iFLYTEK's core strength in multilingualism—supporting English, Chinese, Thai, and Malay—directly supports Singapore's National AI Strategy 2.0, which prioritizes bilingual and multilingual service capabilities.

Addressing concerns regarding data governance and semiconductor supply chains, Mr. Zhan underscored the company's commitment to regulatory compliance and operational resilience. He confirmed that iFLYTEK adheres strictly to Singapore's PDPA and European GDPR standards, often exceeding them through private deployment solutions that allow enterprise and government clients to operate AI models entirely offline.

Regarding the global chip landscape, Mr. Zhan remarked that the company has mitigated supply chain constraints through advancements in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and alternative GPU suppliers, stating, "AI capability is no longer a bottleneck for our growth or innovation."

As iFLYTEK evaluates participation in additional Singapore-based exhibitions, the company affirmed its long-term commitment to the region. "Singapore will continue to be our major market and the command center for Southeast Asia," Mr. Zhan concluded. "We are focused on deepening local adoption of our smart devices and enterprise solutions to better meet the specific demands of this thriving ecosystem."

iFLYTEK's sustained presence at Gitex Asia underscores Singapore's pivotal role as a launchpad for AI innovation across Southeast Asia. As the company deepens its local investment and product adaptation, its multilingual, privacy-centric approach positions it to meet the evolving demands of both enterprise and public sector clients in the region.

SOURCE iFLYTEK