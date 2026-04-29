iFOREX Lists on London Stock Exchange, offering Cryptocurrency trading (CFDs) Across Global and LATAM Markets

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- iFOREX today announced its admission to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker IFRX, with a market valuation of approximately £43.3 million. This milestone represents a major step in the Company's global growth strategy and supports its continued expansion across international markets, including cryptocurrency CFD trading for retail investors in Latin America (LATAM) and beyond.

The listing underscores iFOREX's commitment to combining traditional financial instruments with the evolving opportunities presented by the cryptocurrency market. Over the past decade, iFOREX has offered retail traders access to a broad portfolio of crypto CFDs, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and a growing range of other digital assets, alongside forex, commodities, indices, equities, and ETFs. The Company's proprietary online and mobile platforms allow traders to seamlessly navigate both crypto and traditional markets from a single interface.

With more than 25 years of experience in online trading, iFOREX has built a solid global presence based on proprietary technology, disciplined risk management, and continuous innovation. By integrating crypto trading alongside traditional instruments, the Company provides traders with diversified opportunities, enhanced liquidity, and sophisticated tools to manage risk and capitalize on market trends.

Latin America represents a particularly high-growth region for cryptocurrency trading, supported by increasing digital adoption, rising interest in global financial markets, and a growing number of self-directed retail investors. iFOREX is committed to strengthening its presence in the region by offering localized services, multilingual support, and educational resources specifically designed to help LATAM clients engage confidently with both crypto and forex markets.

The LSE listing enhances iFOREX's credibility and visibility as a global fintech provider while supporting its strategy to expand crypto trading offerings, scale operations, and provide long-term value to clients and shareholders. The Company continues to focus on platform innovation, regulatory compliance, and the development of tools that allow traders to execute informed and secure transactions across all available markets.

Itai Sadeh, Chief Executive Officer of iFOREX, commented:

"Our admission to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange represents a landmark moment for iFOREX and reflects our commitment to innovation in financial trading, including cryptocurrencies. Latin America presents strong growth potential in digital assets, and we are focused on providing robust, reliable platforms, localized education, and tools that empower traders to access opportunities across both crypto and traditional markets."

Looking forward, iFOREX plans to expand its crypto product offering, explore emerging digital asset trends, and continue delivering a secure, innovative, and client-focused trading experience to retail investors worldwide.

SOURCE iFOREX