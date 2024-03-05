IFS announces winners of Change for Good Sustainability Awards 2023

Bugaboo International and International Maritime Industries among businesses receiving recognition.

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced the winners of its third annual Change for Good Sustainability Awards. The awards aim to honour outstanding achievements in sustainability within the IFS global customer network, celebrating those who demonstrate a commitment to sustainable practices and make a significant impact through the work they do.

Winners included Bugaboo International, the Amsterdam-based developer of a range of award-winning strollers and parenting solutions, and International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest integrated, full service maritime yard in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This year, a panel of expert judges, including Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS, and Jacqueline de Rojas, President of Digital Leaders, IFS Board of Directors member and techUK board member, evaluated nominations from around the world.

Bugaboo International won the award following its recent 'Push to Zero' commitment to be net zero by 2035. Bugaboo has teamed up with GoodShipping, the carbon insetting service, to transport all its products using biofuels from its Xiamen factory in China to its warehouse, helping slash its ocean freight emissions by 73%. In 2023, the company also completed a Solar Panel Project at its China factory, generating 290,000 kilowatts annually, significantly transforming its energy use and cutting CO2 emissions by 203.28 tons each year.

Utilizing IFS as its central procurement system in Xiamen, Bugaboo efficiently tracks all material inflows and product outflows. This integration with IFS automates data collection and enhances transparency, helping address the issue of CO 2 emissions from materials and finished products.

Another winner of the awards, International Maritime Industries, was recognized for its dedication to environmental protection and improving maritime environmental stewardship. It actively supports local and global climate change goals by focusing on compliance, circularity, and decarbonisation efforts.

Leveraging IFS software, IMI enhances its energy efficiency by meticulously tracking and managing energy consumption, alongside identifying and executing energy-saving initiatives. IFS's project and asset management capabilities aid IMI in reducing waste through optimized production planning, inventory management, and transportation logistics, underlining its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Alongside the main award recipients, Farrow & Ball, the UK-based paints and wallpaper manufacturer, was commended for setting ambitious science-based carbon reduction targets and embedding a comprehensive sustainability strategy within their organization. A long-term IFS customer, they are using IFS technology to support their sustainability goals and help them deal with the challenge of managing data.

Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer, IFS, commented: "The Change for Good Awards continue to shine a spotlight on the remarkable efforts our customers are making to integrate sustainability into their operations and their broader industries. Sustainability is rapidly becoming a Board-level priority, in part driven by new regulations like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) which comes into effect in 2024. The pioneering efforts of all the Change for Good Awards nominees customers not only accelerate their own impact but benefit their customers, partners, and the wider community, inspiring others to take action. Graham continued: "At IFS, much like our customers, sustainability is a strategic priority, and we are focused on driving results through elevating our sustainability initiatives, which includes maintaining strong performance internally and continuing to embed different sustainability capabilities in IFS Cloud."

IFS extends its congratulations to all winners and participants, whose dedication to sustainability is not only a cause for celebration but also serves as an inspiration for others to embark on their own journeys of environmental stewardship.

