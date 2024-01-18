IFS announces winners of the 2023 Partner of the Year Awards

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, is today announcing the winners of its Partner of the Year Awards. The annual event recognizes partners' continued dedication to the IFS Partner Program, commitment to excellence in the service(s) delivered to mutual customers, and expertise in leveraging innovation to extend the capabilities of IFS's solution. The announcement is taking place at the IFS Global Partner Summit (The O2 Intercontinental, London, United Kingdom).

The 2023 IFS Partner of the Year Awards comprises thirteen categories that recognize the tremendous achievements of IFS's partner ecosystem and considers partners across all industries, countries, and market segments.

Merlin Knott, Global Head, Partner and Channels, IFS, said: "As we reflect on the achievements of the past year, we look forward to the future possibilities that will undoubtedly emerge from the continued collaboration with these outstanding Partners. The IFS Partner of the Year awards highlight the commitment and synergy between IFS and our Partners. In a highly competitive field, these exceptional organizations have consistently gone above and beyond expectations, driving mutual success and fostering a spirit of collaboration that sets them apart on a global scale."

"That spirit translates into the great results we are achieving on the ground," added Knott. "In 2023, 38% of IFS's license revenue involved partners, 14 of the top 20 IFS deals included partners, and we have also completed just over 1000 new certifications."

Knott concluded: "I would like to congratulate the 2023 Partner of the Year winners for their unwavering commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and innovative solutions. These partnerships have not only elevated the industry standard but have also played a pivotal role in advancing our collective mission. In 2024, I am confident that this standard of excellence will continue to drive IFS's expanding partner ecosystem forward".

Cathie Hall, Chief Customer Officer, IFS, said: "These awards reflect the amazing work and results of our partners. They have shown excellence, innovation, and collaboration throughout the year, and have helped deliver value, best-of-breed solutions, and amazing Moments of Service to our customers. As we celebrate their achievements, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible and achieving even greater milestones in the years to come."

As with previous years, an internal steering committee of global and regional IFS representatives reviewed nominations for the merit-based categories of the awards. The awards also featured a Customers' Choice Partner of the Year category, which was nominated by IFS customers.

In addition, a panel of industry analysts, Sarah Lee (IDC), Hugo Fuller (Verdantix), and Predrag Jakovljevic (Tech Evaluation), led on judging nominations for the Innovative and Services categories, drawing on their broad experiences to judge a particularly competitive pool of entries.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Partner of the Year – Accenture

A merit-based award, that recognizes the IFS partner who has demonstrated a significant contribution to the continued growth of the IFS ecosystem through new customer acquisition while delivering IFS license revenue and providing unmatched support services to customers.

Regional System Integrator Partner of the Year – Arcwide

A merit-based award, this category recognizes those who demonstrated a significant contribution to the continued growth of the IFS ecosystem in the region through new customer acquisitions while also delivering unmatched support services to customers.

IFS Foundation Partner of the Year Award – Hoist

This category awards partners who stand out in their commitment to leveraging IFS solutions to create a positive social and environmental impact. This award underscores the significance of addressing broader societal challenges beyond business objectives.

IFS Spirit Award – Astra Canyon

This category recognizes partners who showed a significant commitment to a "One IFS" mentality, working hand in hand with IFS to create opportunities, deliver successful projects, delight customers and extend market awareness of IFS solutions.

Customers' Choice Partner of the Year – Xitricon

Nominated by IFS customers, this award celebrates the IFS partner who has embraced the latest technologies to innovate, disrupt and help customers derive real value for their businesses –across industries and IFS solutions.

Innovative Partner of the Year – RutterKey

This award recognizes partners for demonstrating excellence in consistent innovation and implementation of customer solutions, leading to a positive and sustainable impact on their businesses.

Services Partner of the Year – Enterprise – Tech Mahindra

This nomination-based award recognizes the IFS partners whose expertise in implementation methodology, breadth of knowledge of IFS solutions, and superior customer service mentality was instrumental in delivering a multitude of successful projects in record-time – driving exponential ROI for customers.

Services Partner of the Year – Mid-Market – Enterprise Analytics

This award recognizes partners who provide exceptional delivery of services to mid-market customers supported by expert advice and guidance. This partner displays the value of innovation to mid-sized businesses, solving immediate business challenges and forming the foundation for future transformation.

Channel Partner of the Year – InfoConsulting

This merit-based award honors the partner who has demonstrated exceptional efforts in new business development, thought leadership, and products and services that promote IFS in emerging markets.

Distributor Partner of the Year – Kurumsal Bilgi Sistemleri

IFS Distributor of the Year, who demonstrated exceptional ability to deliver sales programs and proven substantial impact on new customer acquisition, and unsurpassed pipeline/revenue growth in Distributor markets.

Distributor Channel Partner of the Year - F8

IFS Distributor Partner and channel partners of Distributors, who demonstrated exceptional ability to deliver sales programs and proven substantial impact on new customer acquisition, and unsurpassed pipeline/revenue growth in Distributor markets.

Growth Partner of the Year – Infosys

A merit-based award, this category recognizes those partners that, in the past 24 months, exemplified accelerated growth and rapid implementation, having onboarded at minimum one new customer in the past 24 months and demonstrated a true commitment to continued business growth together.

Technology Alliances Partner of the Year – CadTalk and Boomi

This merit-based award recognizes the IFS partners that provided exponential value to IFS customers through the delivery of innovative add-on technology, demonstrated ability to respond to ever-changing business circumstances, and contributed to the adoption of IFS solutions within new customer bases to drive pipeline/revenue growth.

