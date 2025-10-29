IFS Appoints Robi Gone as Chief Information Officer

New CIO will drive global technology transformation and scale innovation at IFS

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced the appointment of Robi Gone as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Robi will lead IFS's global IT strategy and succeeds Helena Nimmo, who is retiring.

Robi joins IFS from Shell, where he has held senior IT leadership roles for more than a decade. Most recently, he served as IT Global GM for Finance, where he led Shell's digital transformation through next-generation ERP systems. In this role, he was responsible for global programmes spanning finance platforms, enterprise performance management, and SaaS implementations. Prior to Shell, Robi held consulting positions at Deloitte and Accenture, building his deep expertise in enterprise IT and transformation.

Robi brings a proven track record in designing and delivering large-scale digital backbones, driving operational excellence, and leading high-performing global teams. Robi will report directly to Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS, and will join the IFS Executive Board.

Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS, said: "I am delighted to welcome Robi to IFS. His expertise in leading enterprise transformation at Shell and building large-scale digital platforms will be instrumental as we continue to modernize and scale our global IT landscape. Robi brings exactly the expertise we need at this stage of our growth."

"I also want to thank Helena for her leadership and impact as CIO. She has shaped our IT strategy, strengthened our security capabilities, and embedded AI across the organization. Beyond her IT leadership, Helena has been a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion at IFS."

Robi Gone, CIO at IFS, said: "I am excited to be joining IFS at such a pivotal moment. IFS has established itself as the undisputed global leader in Industrial AI and I look forward to ensuring our own technology foundation exemplifies that same innovation: enabling us to scale efficiently while delivering excellence for our people and our customers."

