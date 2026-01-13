IFS only vendor to be named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Field Service Management Report

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Field Service Management report - the only vendor to receive this distinction.

Cathie Hall, Chief Product and Customer Officer at IFS, said, "As IFS continues to drive forward the Industrial AI revolution, we feel this recognition represents an important independent validation of our leadership position in this market, and our focus on innovation. Being the only vendor with a Customers' Choice Distinction for field service management is something the team at IFS is proud of."

IFS continues to trailblaze the application of AI in the industrial setting with very specific industry use cases, and Field Service Management is a key area where Industrial AI has been applied to deliver service excellence, optimize workforce efficiency, and grow service revenues.

Customer feedback is essential for IFS in shaping its product roadmap and drives the continual innovation striven for at IFS to enable service-centric organizations to accelerate growth and deliver for their customers.

This is the latest in a string of recent Gartner recognitions for IFS, having been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner, "Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises", and a Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP for Product-centric Enterprises in the Manufacturing industry earlier last year.

Vendors placed in the upper-right "Customers' Choice" quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" have received strong ratings for overall experience, product capabilities, and service & support relative to the market. This is a good indicator for satisfaction with the vendor's products in this market. Reviews from IFS' peers include:

"Functionality: IFS offers a wide range of features that cover the entire service cycle" – Applications Manager, Services

"Working in partnership with IFS over several years has produced significant gains in utilization, efficiency and end user experience." - IT Director, Energy and Utilities

"IFS has been and continues to be incredibly collaborative with us throughout the entire process. They are quick to step in as needed when clarification or support is needed." Director of Customer Services and Support, Manufacturing

"IFS have worked with us in lock step, truly listening to our business needs and reflecting the conversation in their roadmaps." Global Director Service Solutions, IT Services.

You can download the full report here: https://www.ifs.com/assets/service-management/customers-choice-fsm-gartner-peer-insights-report

Learn more about how IFS supports organizations through its field service management solutions at: https://www.ifs.com/solutions/field-service-management

