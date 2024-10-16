IGEL partners with CXA to launch IGEL Asia

New joint endeavor adds muscle to the companies' work to outfit businesses in Asia with cutting-edge digital workspace security and sustainability

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , which provides the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced the launch of IGEL Asia, a new partnership with Channels Xchange Alliance (CXA), which will serve as IGEL's master distributor for Asia. IGEL Asia will address the unique demands of organizations in the Asian market and expand IGEL's presence across the region – where nearly 60% of the world's population resides, the digital workspace market is experiencing rapid growth and demand for secure endpoint solutions is exploding.

Customers in Asia will benefit from tailored support, access to IGEL's Preventative Security Model ™ and the ability to optimize their digital workspaces while achieving improved security, lower total cost of ownership and greater sustainability. IGEL Asia will also enhance the experience of IGEL's extensive Partner Ready Program members by providing increased opportunities to collaborate, broader market access, and support and resources for local ISVs (Internet Service Providers).

"IGEL Asia marks an important step in our global growth strategy to transform endpoint management and security across healthcare, government, financial services, retail and manufacturing," said IGEL CEO Klaus Oestermann. "By partnering with CXA in each local market in Asia, we are enabling businesses to benefit from the 'Simply IGEL it' method to achieve a whole new level of security/ransomware protection, TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction and sustainability."

The IGEL Asia launch aligns with CXA's commitment to transform endpoint TCO and security, which is especially critical at this moment as businesses in Asia have growing concerns about budgets to refresh old hardware, the rising threat of ransomware attacks and endpoint vulnerabilities affecting Windows endpoints – particularly now that Windows 10 is nearing end of life. CXA has made significant investments to establish a strong presence in Asia – securing strategic partnerships with IGEL Asia and actively building a strong vendor ecosystem with partners like Citrix, HP and Lenovo to deliver efficient solutions targeting virtual desktops, secure zero thin clients, business continuity and frontier use cases like digital signage and secure OT/IoT (Operation Technology / Internet of Things).

"CXA's well-established presence and deep expertise in Asia position IGEL to reach more customers in new countries as we accelerate our growth across the region," said Oestermann.

IGEL Asia, whose headquarters will reside within CXA's new Singapore sales office, is expanding on that with a distributor and reseller recruitment campaign and various new hires. IGEL Asia brought on Malaysia-based Simon Ng, who has extensive channel growth experience, to lead business development. IGEL Asia is also hiring other business development professionals as well as building on its sales, operations, engineering and customer support teams to strengthen its expertise in delivering IGEL's Preventative Security Model™ and ensuring that businesses can securely manage their endpoints with minimal cost and reduce their attack surfaces by 95%.

"With IGEL Asia, we are poised to lead the market by offering solutions that address the challenges of today's endpoint management, providing cutting-edge digital workspace security and sustainability. Our holistic partner approach enables IGEL solutions to reach far and wide within Asia, providing unparalleled protection in today's ever-evolving threat landscape," said Alex Toh, Managing Director for IGEL Asia.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leading secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience that is seamless to manage – saving money, fueling growth, advancing sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS takes a zero trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model™, removing the attack vectors that are often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners in more than 50 countries. For more information on what IGEL can do for you Visit www.igel.com.

About CXA Global

Channels Xchange Alliance (CXA Global) serves as a dedicated Asia-based office and vendor representative, specializing in the formation of strategic partnerships with enterprise software vendors. Supporting vendors in managing, building, and maintaining their business operations and channel ecosystems throughout the Asia Pacific region. We excel in reducing time-to-market in Asia's diverse and complex markets, where navigating multi-lingual environments, distinct business cultures, tax structures, and local expertise is critical for accelerated success. With a robust channel ecosystem comprising over 20 value-added distributors and 150 channel partners across 15 countries in the Asia Pacific, including Japan, CXA Global brings over two decades of experience in delivering End User Computing (EUC) and Endpoint Security (EPS) solutions.

For more information, please contact CXA Global at [email protected] | [email protected]

