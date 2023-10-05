IGEM 2023 RACES TOWARDS NET ZERO

Flagship Initiatives Launched to Propel Green Economy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14 th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2023), targeting RM4 billion in business leads and 40,000 visitors from 40 countries, was officiated today by YAB Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah Haji Yusof, the Deputy Prime Minister on behalf of YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, in the presence of cabinet ministers, ambassadors, international delegates and other dignitaries.

Act of Launch IGEM 2023 Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah Haji Yusof, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Malaysia

Organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) and co-organised by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), IGEM 2023, Southeast Asia leading trade event for green technologies and eco solutions, has an impressive track record of having delivered RM41 billion in business leads, over 530,000 visitors from over 112 countries since 2010.

Referring to the Prime Minister's speech YAB Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof said, "Transitioning to a net-zero world calls for nothing less than a complete transformation of how we produce, consume, and move about. A growing coalition of countries, cities, businesses, and other institutions are pledging to get to net-zero emissions. More than 70 countries have set a net-zero target."

"Without a doubt, IGEM 2023 plays a decisive leadership role in accelerating and delivering the region's Net Zero and just energy transition agenda. There are enormous opportunities to steer us to sustainability while ensuring robust economic and social progress. Something that is exemplified in the Malaysia Madani way of life that my government is strongly advocating and adopting," he added.

During the opening ceremony, YAB Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof unveiled the much-awaited Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap, to unlock the prospect of harnessing a new energy carrier and the knock-on economic effects it would bring. Additionally, Leader Energy signed a strategic partnership with BASF Stationary Energy Storage GmbH, to promote the development of long-duration energy storage projects in Southeast Asia, having already identified 8 LDES projects with a total estimated value of RM1.8 billion.

YAB also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) among PMB Aluminium Sdn. Bhd., Sumitomo Corporation Asia & Oceania Pte. Ltd and Nandina Remanufacturing Pte. Ltd. to expand the use of raw materials derived from retiring aircraft such as airplanes and helicopters, aligning with their shared vision of growing the circular economy to drive sustainable manufacturing.

Furthermore, during the opening ceremony, Tenaga Nasional Berhad unveiled the Malaysia Green Attribute Trading System, or mGATS, as a national marketplace for Malaysia Renewable Energy Certificates (mREC), as part of the Government's efforts to further propel the RE sector.

Delivering the welcoming remarks, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said, "Having had the opportunity yesterday to personally meet with some of the delegates, visit the exhibition floor and take part in some of the conference sessions, it is clear to me that IGEM's role as one of ASEAN's leading trade events for green tech and eco products remains as relevant today as it was when its doors first opened in 2010."

"The government's energy transition intent under the National Energy Transition Roadmap augurs well with my Ministry's current effort to decarbonise the power sector through accelerated deployment of RE capacity in our power installed capacity from the existing 25% to 70% in 2050," he concluded.

The exhibition floor is organised by the sub-themes of Empowering Cities, Electrifying Mobility, Decarbonising Energy, Accelerating Circularity and Conserving Biodiversity with leading corporations such as UOB, Cypark Resources Berhad, Polymateria Limited, Bio Eneco, Lenovo, Canadian Solar and Cradle Fund making a presence with their impressive booths. The exhibition also features pavilions for Austria and Canada.

Some of the prominent Malaysian participants include the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and the state of Sabah, to name just a few. A key highlight of IGEM this year is the AtoZero ASEAN Summit which is co-located and runs concurrently with the event. Powered by Gentari, the Summit convenes the who's who from across the net zero value chain, including key decision makers and changemakers to comprehensively explore pathways, policies and business opportunities to drive the global net zero transition agenda.

IGEM is hosting several conferences on topics such as climate change, low-carbon cities, science and innovation, hydrogen economy, waste management, circular economy, water, energy efficiency and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

IGEM is also featuring the much-in-demand business networking sessions organised by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and MGTC.

During the three-day event, numerous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are being signed between Malaysian and international parties, reinforcing their commitment to collaborate in the race towards net zero.

For further details on IGEM 2023, please visit www.igem.my.

