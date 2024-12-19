IGF Continues to Enrich the Global Digital Dialogue

Forum serves as a global innovation and digital transformation platform

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th edition of the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) continues to unfold at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. Organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Digital Government Authority (DGA), the forum runs until December 19, bringing together over 10,000 participants from 160 countries. It features more than 1,000 international speakers across 300 specialized sessions, workshops, and interactive discussion panels.

As a global platform, the forum's latest edition focuses on the theme "Building Our Multistakeholder Digital Future" to drive digital transformation and foster innovation. The agenda has four key streams: harnessing innovation and balancing risks in the digital space; enhancing the digital contribution to peace, development and sustainability; advancing human rights and inclusion in the digital age; and improving digital governance for the Internet We Want.

Saudi Arabia's hosting of this prestigious event underscores its leadership as a regional and global hub for digital innovation and advanced technology. It highlights the Kingdom's strides in digital transformation and reaffirms its commitment to building a thriving, inclusive digital economy, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative. Furthermore, it reinforces Saudi Arabia's leading role in bridging the global digital divide and supporting the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

This year's IGF has attracted prominent international leaders and experts, who are contributing to enriching discussions through high-level sessions addressing critical digital challenges and exploring transformative applications of digital innovations.

Key sessions have also examined the challenges and opportunities surrounding the adoption of digital technologies and the facilitation of global access.

The event provides a valuable opportunity for global experts to collaborate, shaping a future where the internet acts as a catalyst for positive change. It serves as a platform for exchanging knowledge, sharing experiences, and building strategic partnerships to advance the communications and information technology sector while maximizing the benefits of digitalization and the internet worldwide.

About the Internet Governance Forum (IGF):

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is an international platform under the United Nations, held annually and hosted by a member state. It unites diverse stakeholders, including government entities, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society, to discuss policies related to internet governance. For more information, please visit: https://www.intgovforum.org/en

About the Digital Government Authority (DGA):

The Digital Government Authority (DGA) is a Saudi government entity established by a Council of Ministers decision on March 9, 2021, corresponding to Rajab 25, 1442 AH. DGA is responsible for all matters related to digital government in the Kingdom, developing and organizing the digital infrastructure of government agencies, improving the efficiency of websites and electronic portals, as well as regulating digital government operations. This is part of its efforts to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. For more information, please visit: https://dga.gov.sa/en

