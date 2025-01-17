IHG Hotels & Resorts marks 50 years since entering Greater China and celebrates over 800 open hotels in the region

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) marks an extraordinary milestone with its 50th anniversary in Greater China. From opening its first property in 1975 to operating 800 hotels today, IHG has played a pivotal role in driving industry growth, enhancing guest experiences, and supporting the region's economic development. Looking to the future, IHG reaffirms its unwavering commitment to Greater China by leveraging global expertise and local insights to create enriching and rewarding experiences.

Elie Maalouf, CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts, stated: "I am proud to be celebrating this milestone for IHG. For 50 years, Greater China's dynamic energy and immense potential has been instrumental in our success. Staying true to our purpose of 'True Hospitality for Good', we have seen incredible growth, expanding our presence and building a diverse portfolio of brands ranging from luxury and lifestyle to premium and essential stays. Partnering with regional stakeholders, we have delivered iconic hotels across the region. IHG is poised for an even brighter future in Greater China with the ongoing optimization of policies supporting foreign enterprises. We look forward to working with our guests and owners to deliver another 50 years of excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry."

Pioneering the Future with Greater China

To commemorate this golden jubilee, IHG has embraced creative and diverse initiatives that highlight its rich heritage and leadership in the hospitality industry. From branding a high-speed train to showcasing it on iconic skyscraper facades in major cities with dynamic light displays, as well as strategic print placements with leading media outlets, IHG has innovatively engaged with consumers across Greater China. These campaigns not only strengthened the connection between IHG and its guests but also brought its diverse brand portfolio and service excellence closer to travelers, delivering unmatched experiences under the theme "Guest How You Guest."

Reflecting on half a century of progress, IHG has consistently aligned its growth with Greater China's economic evolution. From spearheading market innovations such as expanding social media and e-commerce channels, to creating iconic hotels like Regent Shanghai on the Bund, IHG's ability to combine a global perspective with local expertise has continually advanced the hospitality industry in the region. This 50th anniversary celebrates past accomplishments and sets the stage for a new chapter of collaboration and innovation in Greater China.

Milestones of IHG in Greater China:

1975: Opened its first hotel in Hong Kong , marking the beginning of a remarkable journey in Greater China .

Opened its first hotel in , marking the beginning of a remarkable journey in . 1991: Launched the Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts brand with the opening of Crowne Plaza Shanghai, catering to business travelers and conference needs.

Launched the Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts brand with the opening of Crowne Plaza Shanghai, catering to business travelers and conference needs. 2000: Launched the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand, creating landmark luxury hotels and supporting the industry's internationalization.

Launched the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand, creating landmark luxury hotels and supporting the industry's internationalization. 2004: Opened the first Holiday Inn Express hotel in Greater China , offering efficient service and becoming a growth engine in the market.

Opened the first Holiday Inn Express hotel in , offering efficient service and becoming a growth engine in the market. 2008: Played a key role in accommodating global guests during the Beijing Olympics, with its 100 th hotel opening in Greater China the same year.

Played a key role in accommodating global guests during the Beijing Olympics, with its 100 hotel opening in the same year. 2011: Established Greater China as an independent business unit, reflecting its strategic importance.

Established as an independent business unit, reflecting its strategic importance. 2012: Debuted the HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts brand, showing the art of Chinese hospitality.

Debuted the HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts brand, showing the art of Chinese hospitality. 2016: Launched the "Franchise Plus" model to drive growth in emerging markets.

Launched the "Franchise Plus" model to drive growth in emerging markets. 2018: Participated in the first CIIE and introduced a WeChat Mini Program to enhance digital guest experiences.

Participated in the first CIIE and introduced a WeChat Mini Program to enhance digital guest experiences. 2021: Initiated the "Journey to Tomorrow" program, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. In the same year, its combined open and pipeline hotel count in Greater China exceeded 1,000.

Initiated the "Journey to Tomorrow" program, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. In the same year, its combined open and pipeline hotel count in exceeded 1,000. 2022: Revamped the IHG One Rewards program and accelerated growth with a record pace of hotel openings.

Revamped the IHG One Rewards program and accelerated growth with a record pace of hotel openings. 2025: Celebrates 50 years in Greater China with 800 open hotels, a testament to its shared success with the region.

Celebrating 'The IHG Greater China 800 Club' Milestone

In 2025, IHG has reached a significant milestone in Greater China with 800 open hotels, underscoring its brand strength, localized strategy, and sustainable growth. By leveraging market insights and its diversified brand portfolio, IHG meets the diverse needs of guests and owners, achieving comprehensive coverage across luxury, premium, and essential segments.

To celebrate this achievement, IHG proudly unveiled the "The IHG Greater China 800 Club", highlighting its recently opened flagship hotels in key destinations. These properties represent some of the most notable new openings in Greater China, chosen for their strategic locations, unique designs, and exceptional facilities that resonate with the preferences of local travelers.

The hotels in the "The IHG Greater China 800 Club" include:

Luxury & Lifestyle: InterContinental Taichung; Shanghai Snow World Hotel, Vignette Collection; Hotel Indigo Ningbo Riverside

InterContinental Taichung; Shanghai Snow World Hotel, Vignette Collection; Hotel Indigo Ningbo Riverside Premium: HUALUXE Chongqing Science Hall; Crowne Plaza Jingmen; voco Zhengzhou Garden Expo

HUALUXE Chongqing Science Hall; Crowne Plaza Jingmen; voco Zhengzhou Garden Expo Essentials: Holiday Inn Chongqing Science Hall; Holiday Inn Express Shenzhen Guangming

Daniel Aylmer, CEO of IHG Greater China, said: "As we celebrate 50 remarkable years in Greater China, reaching the milestone of 800 open hotels is a testament to our strong partnerships and deep understanding of this dynamic market. The launch of the 'The IHG Greater China 800 Club ' reflects our commitment to setting new benchmarks in hospitality—whether it's the luxury of InterContinental Taichung, the distinct character of Vignette Collection Shanghai Snow World, or the convenience of Holiday Inn Express Shenzhen Guangming. These properties showcase how our brands resonate with diverse traveller needs while reflecting local culture and innovation.

Looking ahead, we will continue to expand into emerging cities, elevate digital guest experiences, and champion sustainable growth through initiatives like 'Journey to Tomorrow.' Our strategic focus on innovation and localization ensures that we remain a trusted partner to our owners and a preferred choice for guests. Together, we are shaping the future of hospitality in Greater China and building a legacy of shared success."

Today, IHG boasts 13 brands and over 1,300 openings and pipelines in Greater China. This achievement reflects its five decades of dedication and innovation, resonating with the region's aspirations. With its legacy of excellence and vision for the future, IHG is poised to embark on a new chapter alongside Greater China's dynamic market.

