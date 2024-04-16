IHH Healthcare Selects Oracle Exadata Platform to Improve Operational Efficiency and Patient Outcomes

One of the world's largest integrated healthcare providers harnesses the power of cloud across Singapore and Malaysia to improve operational efficiency

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld Tour Singapore -- IHH Healthcare (IHH), a world-leading integrated healthcare provider, has selected Oracle Exadata Database Service running on the Oracle Exadata platform to modernize its operations in Singapore and Malaysia, aiming to improve patient services, while maintaining the highest level of patient privacy. To meet the unique local market and regulatory needs, IHH Singapore has migrated its core application workloads to Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), while IHH Malaysia migrated its database workloads to Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer.

IHH is one of the world's largest healthcare networks with more than 80 hospitals across 10 countries including Singapore and Malaysia. IHH needed a robust database platform to manage massive amounts of data, keep it secure, and use it to improve patient outcomes. IHH Singapore migrated its core application workloads to Oracle Exadata Database Service on OCI including its Electronic Medical Records used by IHH Singapore's more than 5,000 staff to support its patients, enterprise data warehouse and laboratory information systems. Meanwhile, IHH Malaysia consolidated and migrated its database workloads including its patient management system, appointment booking system, lab information, and billings to Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer to meet stringent data residency and compliance requirements. By consolidating its disparate on-premises database systems in the cloud, IHH improves patient and clinician user experiences with faster and more reliable access to secure, up-to-date information.

"IHH Healthcare believes in the transformative power of modern technology to enhance patient outcomes," said Linus Tham, group chief information officer, IHH Healthcare. "With the support of Oracle Exadata Database Service on the Exadata platform in Singapore and Malaysia, we are able to leverage cloud benefits while complying with local regulatory requirements. This migration marks a significant step towards establishing a unified digital healthcare ecosystem, crucial for dismantling data silos, and enhancing data analytics capabilities for our physicians. By alleviating administrative burdens, our physicians can dedicate more attention to patient care. This also aligns with our strategy to use innovative technologies such as AI to deliver world-class healthcare services."

Oracle Exadata Database Service delivers the versatility of Oracle Database on purpose-built, optimized infrastructure deployed on public and hybrid clouds. Built-in cloud automation, elastic resource scaling, security, and fast performance for all Oracle Database workloads help simplify management and reduce costs. IHH selected the Oracle Exadata platform on OCI and Cloud@Customer deployments for its scalable high performance and integrated high availability, data protection, security, and disaster recovery capabilities which are critical to support continuous operations.

"Today's healthcare organizations must manage massive amounts of data, keep it secure, and use it to improve patient outcomes, all while keeping costs under control," said Chin Ying Loong, regional managing director, ASEAN & South Asia Growing Economies (SAGE), Oracle. "Cloud technology serves as the cornerstone for the future of healthcare, facilitating collaboration and unifying data across the healthcare ecosystem. As the need to analyze data in real-time intensifies, the Oracle Exadata platform can provide the industry with high performance database services on OCI or Cloud@Customer options to store, process, and protect patient data."

