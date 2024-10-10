IIJ Collaborates with Uzbektelecom on Security Service Development

-- Develop Security Services for the Central Asian Market --

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, TSE Prime: 3774), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions provider, and JSC Uzbektelecom, the state-owned telecommunications operator of Republic of Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan), agreed to collaborate in the development of network security services for the Uzbekistan and Central Asian market. As the first step of the collaboration, IIJ will provide Uzbektelecom with the structure of IIJ Safous (*1), a zero-trust access service provided by IIJ. Based on this, Uzbektelecom plans to launch its own security service, which will be combined with the network services it provides.

*1 IIJ Safous' service site: https://www.safous.com/

This collaboration between IIJ and Uzbektelecom represents a significant step forward in enhancing network security services in Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asian region. By leveraging IIJ's expertise in technological development and Uzbektelecom's operational strength and deep market penetration in Uzbekistan, the partnership is poised to create new synergies that will support the development of advanced telecommunications infrastructure in the country.

The initial phase focuses on introducing IIJ Safous, a zero-trust access service, which aligns with the increasing need for robust cybersecurity solutions as Uzbekistan advances its digital infrastructure under the "Digital Uzbekistan 2030" initiative. The partnership is also a continuation of a broader collaboration that began with the Telecommunication Infrastructure Development Project, awarded in January 2023, which involves major players: Toyota Tsusho Corporation, NEC Corporation and NTT Communication Corporation (*2).

*2 Press Release as of Jan.27, 2023: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2023/0127.html

As the ICT market in Uzbekistan continues to grow, this partnership could pave the way for further innovations in managed security services, cloud services, and other network-related services. The planned expansion into areas like IIJ's Firewall Management Service indicates a long-term vision for the collaboration, potentially leading to more comprehensive service offerings and a stronger digital infrastructure in the region. This is particularly relevant as the outsourcing services sector in Uzbekistan is expected to experience significant growth, with an average annual increase of 12.53% between 2024 and 2029.

Overall, this collaboration aligns with Uzbekistan's digital transformation goals and could service as a model for similar partnerships in other regions.

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2022.

For more information about IIJ, visit the IIJ Web site at https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/.

About Uzbektelecom

Uzbektelecom Joint Stock Company, founded in 1992, is the largest telecommunications operator, covering the entire territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan with its network. Utilizing telecommunications infrastructure built on modern technologies, the company provides a full range of telecommunications and cloud services, while also actively expanding its portfolio of digital services.

The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about our future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5205-6310 Email: [email protected]

https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/

JSC Uzbektelecom

Email: [email protected]

https://uztelecom.uz/en

SOURCE Internet Initiative Japan Inc.