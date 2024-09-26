IIJ Introduces Safous Industrial SRA To Elevate Secure Remote Access and Privileged Access Management for OT Environments

TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ) (TSE Prime: 3774), a leader in Zero Trust security solutions, has announced the launch of Safous Industrial SRA, a cutting-edge solution designed to secure both remote and privileged access for Operational Technology (OT) environments. Built with Secure Remote Access (SRA) and Remote Privileged Access Management (RPAM) principles, this new offering addresses the growing need for secure, seamless access to critical industrial systems.

As cyber threats increasingly target OT systems—particularly in manufacturing, energy, and critical infrastructure—ensuring secure, managed access has become vital. Traditional VPNs pose significant vulnerabilities such as compromised credentials, making it easier for attackers to penetrate OT systems. Safous Industrial SRA is designed to mitigate these risks by offering a comprehensive, Zero Trust-based solution that combines remote access with stringent privileged access management controls.

Safous Industrial SRA, provided by IIJ, ensures organizations can secure remote access while maintaining the highest level of control over privileged accounts within air-gapped OT environments. The solution offers a dedicated internal Point of Presence (POP) at each facility, completely isolated from the public internet, giving organizations the flexibility to manage privileged access securely without exposing critical systems to external threats.

"With the increasing complexity of OT environments and the rising frequency of cyberattacks, organizations must prioritize both remote access and privileged access management," said Miki Tanaka, Global Business Director at IIJ. "Safous Industrial SRA delivers a Zero Trust solution that not only enhances security but simplifies management of both remote and privileged access to critical infrastructure."

Safous Industrial SRA integrates powerful Remote Privileged Access Management features, allowing organizations to control who can access OT systems, monitor privileged sessions, and ensure that only authorized personnel can perform sensitive operations. The platform's fine-grained authorization controls, secure password management, and session logging provide robust security for even the most sensitive OT systems.

Key Benefits of Safous Industrial SRA:

VPN-less Secure Remote Access and Privileged Access Management: Combines secure, agentless remote access with fine-grained control over privileged accounts, reducing risks associated with traditional VPNs.

Combines secure, agentless remote access with fine-grained control over privileged accounts, reducing risks associated with traditional VPNs. Granular access control: Enables precise management of both user and privileged access, ensuring that only authorized personnel can perform critical operations.

Enables precise management of both user and privileged access, ensuring that only authorized personnel can perform critical operations. Identity Authentication and MFA for legacy systems: Offers robust security for legacy OT systems that cannot support software installations, using an add-on approach for ID authentication and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Offers robust security for legacy OT systems that cannot support software installations, using an add-on approach for ID authentication and multi-factor authentication (MFA). Cost efficiency: Streamlines remote access by transitioning from closed maintenance networks to a Zero Trust-based solution, cutting operational costs and simplifying access management.

Streamlines remote access by transitioning from closed maintenance networks to a Zero Trust-based solution, cutting operational costs and simplifying access management. Agentless deployment: Ensures fast, smooth deployment without need for extensive user training or additional software, making it ideal for facilities without dedicated security teams.

With Safous Industrial SRA, organizations can safeguard their OT environments while maintaining full control over privileged accounts, ensuring operational continuity without compromising security. Visit https://www.safous.com/ to learn more.

See Safous in Action at Cybersecurity World Asia 2024

Safous by IIJ will be exhibiting at Cybersecurity World Asia 2024 in Singapore. Attendees can experience a live demonstration of the Safous Industrial SRA solution at Booth E123 during the event, which will take place at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on 9-10 October 2024.

Cybersecurity World Asia is a premier event bringing together cybersecurity experts, professionals, and solution providers to showcase the latest in cybersecurity technologies and innovations. The event provides a valuable platform for organizations to explore cutting-edge solutions that address today's most pressing security challenges.

Visit the Safous booth for a hands-on demonstration and to learn how Safous Industrial SRA can protect your OT environments with Zero Trust security and Privileged Access Management.

