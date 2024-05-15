IIJ's "Safous" Zero Trust Access Wins 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Best Zero Trust Solution

TOKYO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc., (hereinafter "IIJ," TSE Prime: 3774), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, is proud to announce that its Zero Trust Access (ZTA) platform "Safous" has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for its best zero trust solution. This recognition underscores Safous' commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that meet the complex demands of today's digital enterprises.

Here are the award categories that Safous was selected in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Zero Trust Security

API Security

Identity and Access Management

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000185/202405090583/_prw_PI1fl_bgqQ0dVn.png

The Safous Zero Trust Access solution is designed to tackle the modern challenges of cybersecurity, including the needs of remote work environments and the protection of digital assets against sophisticated threats. By employing a robust and identity-based access management system that adheres to the Zero Trust model, Safous ZTA ensures that only authenticated and authorized users can access critical resources, thereby enhancing security and operational efficiency.

Key Features of Safous Zero Trust Access:

Robust Access Control and Compliance: Ensures that all users are authenticated and authorized, enhancing security and simplifying compliance reporting.

Adaptable Security: Supports a variety of devices and environments, including BYOD and legacy systems, without compromising security.

Advanced Security Features: Includes session recording and supervised access to minimize attack surfaces and protect against data breaches.

Ease of Implementation: Offers a user-friendly platform that can be efficiently deployed and scaled to meet the needs of any organization.

The recognition by Cybersecurity Excellence Awards - an annual competition that honors individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security - is a testament to the effectiveness and innovation of the Safous Zero Trust Access solution.

"We congratulate IIJ on being recognized as an award winner in the Zero Trust Security category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organized the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

This award highlights IIJ's ongoing commitment to innovation and dedication to enhancing the security landscape. It acknowledges the company's efforts in providing a solution that not only meets current security challenges but also anticipates future threats, particularly in the evolving arenas of AI and operational technology.

For more information about Safous Zero Trust Access and its award-winning features, please visit https://www.safous.com/

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, system integration, cloud computing services, security services, and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2022. For more information about IIJ, visit the official website: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/

The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about IIJ's future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results.

*All company, product and service names used in this press release are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Internet Initiative Japan Inc.