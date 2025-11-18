Iinnofashion Accelerates Global Expansion with K-Beauty Brand 'IINNO PURE COSME'

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iinnofashion, a company that provides overseas distribution consulting for K-beauty brands, has launched its own private brand (PB) 'IINNO PURE COSME', accelerating its efforts to penetrate global markets with a focus on Japan, as well as Russia, China, and Southeast Asia.

As a cosmetics manufacturer, Iinnofashion is expanding its global network by engaging not only in OEM and ODM production but also in overseas distribution consulting for K-cosmetic brands. In particular, its in-house brand 'IINNO PURE COSME' is currently in discussions for a collaboration with the Japanese brand ANAP, aiming to introduce its cosmetic products within ANAP's accessory segment. The brand also strengthened its position as a leading K-beauty label after being featured on LEOMAX, Russia's largest home shopping channel, where it received positive feedback from local consumers.

A representative from Iinnofashion stated, "Entering overseas markets is not just about exporting products—it requires customized strategies that align with local cultures and trends. Leveraging our OEM and ODM expertise, distribution consulting experience, and our flagship brand 'IINNO PURE COSME,' we aim to further enhance the global presence and reputation of K-beauty."

SOURCE Iinnofashion