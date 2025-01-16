iKala Unveils Kolr's New Brand Identity, Pioneering the Next Evolution in AI Marketing

iKala Partners with Causal AI Innovator to Expand into the North American Market

TAIPEI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iKala, a leading AI transformation solutions provider from Taiwan, announced that its AI-driven data marketing platform, KOL Radar, has been officially rebranded as Kolr (pronounced "color"), debuting a fresh brand identity to expand its presence in global markets. The upgraded Kolr platform will continue to prioritize AI-driven innovation, with plans to launch key new features in the first quarter of this year, including the "Predictive Report" and the English version of "AI Search." Additionally, enhancements to the "Competitor Analysis" feature will further streamline the marketing process.

iKala announced today that its AI-driven data marketing platform, KOL Radar, has been officially rebranded as Kolr. (PRNewsfoto/iKala)

These new capabilities will provide brands with a comprehensive, one-stop solution—spanning precise search, data analysis, and performance tracking—empowering brands to achieve higher efficiency and accuracy in trend forecasting, marketing analysis, and campaign management.

iKala Partners with Vizuro to Expand into the U.S. Market, Setting a New Global Business Strategy

Looking ahead, iKala is joining forces with Vizuro, a pioneer in multimodal and causal AI technologies, to expand into the U.S. market and establish a broader global presence. By combining the power of Kolr, the world's largest AI-driven data marketing platform, with Vizuro's cutting-edge marketing attribution technology, the partnership aims to revolutionize ad placements, marketing predictions, and attribution analysis. Together, they will empower global brands to unlock new marketing opportunities and drive impactful results. iKala Business Development Director, Zara Yaqoob, stated, "iKala is in a period of rapid growth. We are dedicated to expanding strategic partnerships, enhancing our brand presence, and ensuring Kolr stands out in the global market. With its robust data capabilities and innovative technologies, Kolr delivers real value to brands, agencies, and influencers."

iKala Co-Founder and CEO, Sega Cheng, remarked, "Since its launch in 2018, KOL Radar has approached the challenge of 'discovering influence' as a search problem, focusing on technological innovation. This commitment has enabled the platform to expand to over 190 countries and serve more than 50,000 brands, making it one of the world's largest AI-powered vertical search engines. We are thrilled to collaborate with our strategic partner, Vizuro, as the fully upgraded Kolr sets its sights on the global market with a fresh identity, dedicated to organizing the world's influence."

Vizuro Co-Founder and CEO, Yu-Feng Wei, added, "We are thrilled to join forces with iKala to form 'Team Taiwan' and venture into international markets on the global stage. By combining our expertise, we strive to create a synergy where one plus one exceeds two, continuing to develop industry-leading marketing technologies that bring innovation and value to brands of all sizes worldwide."

About iKala

iKala is a leading AI transformation solutions provider, with a mission to "enable AI competencies" of enterprises by providing AI transformation solutions, to optimize their operational efficiency and increase customer engagement. iKala's solutions and SaaS products are available in 190+ countries, enabling over 1,000 enterprises and 50,000 brands and advertisers, including top-tier Fortune 500 companies, to transform their business.

About Vizuro

Vizuro is a leading innovator and provider of causal AI solutions, delivering powerful, actionable, and explainable applications across diverse sectors. Utilizing a proprietary self-learning AI platform, Vizuro offers managed, data-science-as-a-service solutions to swiftly deploy customized applications tailored to client needs. Founded in Boston, Vizuro specializes in addressing critical challenges in digital transformation, with solutions spanning healthcare, pharmaceuticals, marketing, manufacturing, and finance. Serving a global client base, from Fortune 100 enterprises to startups.

SOURCE iKala