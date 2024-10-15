Iketeru Reopens at Hilton Kuala Lumpur with a Revamped Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar
News provided byHilton Kuala Lumpur
15 Oct, 2024, 11:00 CST
Elevate Your Dining Experience with Exquisite 8-Course Sushi and 7-Course Teppanyaki Menus
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Kuala Lumpur is delighted to announce the highly anticipated reopening of its renowned Japanese restaurant, Iketeru, following a stunning transformation of its Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar. The newly refreshed interiors embrace a harmonious blend of Japanese modern aesthetics, featuring elegant marble finishes that set the stage for a serene yet sophisticated dining atmosphere.
Celebrated for its authenticity and refined culinary offerings, Iketeru now returns with an all-new experience that seamlessly merges traditional Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary flair. Guests are invited to indulge in two exclusive seasonal set menus: the 8-Course Sushi Set Menu (RM580 nett per person) and the 7-Course Teppanyaki Set Menu (RM480 nett per person), each thoughtfully curated to celebrate the rich, seasonal flavors till end on November.
Meticulously put together by Executive Japanese Chef, Kunihiko Hamada, highlights of the new menus include the Miwaku no Sushi, an exquisite selection of sushi showcasing the finest seasonal ingredients, and the Teppanyaki Mix Grill, featuring premium striploin beef, lamb fillet, and chicken breast. Each dish offers a multi-sensory experience, blending taste, texture, and artistry. As a special offer, Hilton Honors members can enjoy 25% off both menus, valid until 31 October 2024.
In celebration of Iketeru's reopening, guests can be among the first to enjoy the exclusive Kankaobai Shuzou XL Edition Sake (720ml), premium sake with Yamada Nishiki Rice, 55% polishing and underground water from Mount Suzuka, meticulously crafted by one of Japan's finest breweries. Known for its smooth and well-balanced profile, this sake offers a rich depth of flavor with subtle notes of fruit and umami, making it the perfect complement to Iketeru's carefully curated dishes. Alongside this, guests can enjoy a range of specially curated Japanese-inspired cocktails and mocktails, incorporating unique ingredients such as yuzu and matcha, for an elevated dining experience. Iketeru's revitalized concept redefines Japanese dining at Hilton Kuala Lumpur, bringing together timeless traditions, innovative flavors, and an unparalleled dining journey.
For reservations or inquiries, please contact +60 3 2264 2264 or visit EatDrinkHilton.com
SOURCE Hilton Kuala Lumpur
Share this article