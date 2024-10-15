Iketeru Reopens at Hilton Kuala Lumpur with a Revamped Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar

Elevate Your Dining Experience with Exquisite 8-Course Sushi and 7-Course Teppanyaki Menus

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Kuala Lumpur is delighted to announce the highly anticipated reopening of its renowned Japanese restaurant, Iketeru, following a stunning transformation of its Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar. The newly refreshed interiors embrace a harmonious blend of Japanese modern aesthetics, featuring elegant marble finishes that set the stage for a serene yet sophisticated dining atmosphere.

Iketeru’s newly refreshed sushi bar offers a perfect blend of modern elegance and traditional Japanese aesthetics.The sleek marble countertop is complemented by bamboo accents and a beautifully crafted roof, creating a serene and sophisticated atmosphere. Guests can sit comfortably on high chairs, offering a front-row seat to the artistry of sushi and sashimi preparation, allowing them to witness every precise movement of the chef as they create these delicate dishes. The traditional Japanese seating, combined with a serene view of the lush garden, creates a peaceful ambiance that transports guests into a Zen-like setting. Large windows allow natural light to fill the space, enhancing the connection to nature, while the calming garden view serves as the perfect backdrop for savoring exquisite Japanese cuisine in a private, relaxing environment.

Celebrated for its authenticity and refined culinary offerings, Iketeru now returns with an all-new experience that seamlessly merges traditional Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary flair. Guests are invited to indulge in two exclusive seasonal set menus: the 8-Course Sushi Set Menu (RM580 nett per person) and the 7-Course Teppanyaki Set Menu (RM480 nett per person), each thoughtfully curated to celebrate the rich, seasonal flavors till end on November.

Meticulously put together by Executive Japanese Chef, Kunihiko Hamada, highlights of the new menus include the Miwaku no Sushi, an exquisite selection of sushi showcasing the finest seasonal ingredients, and the Teppanyaki Mix Grill, featuring premium striploin beef, lamb fillet, and chicken breast. Each dish offers a multi-sensory experience, blending taste, texture, and artistry. As a special offer, Hilton Honors members can enjoy 25% off both menus, valid until 31 October 2024.

In celebration of Iketeru's reopening, guests can be among the first to enjoy the exclusive Kankaobai Shuzou XL Edition Sake (720ml), premium sake with Yamada Nishiki Rice, 55% polishing and underground water from Mount Suzuka, meticulously crafted by one of Japan's finest breweries. Known for its smooth and well-balanced profile, this sake offers a rich depth of flavor with subtle notes of fruit and umami, making it the perfect complement to Iketeru's carefully curated dishes. Alongside this, guests can enjoy a range of specially curated Japanese-inspired cocktails and mocktails, incorporating unique ingredients such as yuzu and matcha, for an elevated dining experience. Iketeru's revitalized concept redefines Japanese dining at Hilton Kuala Lumpur, bringing together timeless traditions, innovative flavors, and an unparalleled dining journey.

For reservations or inquiries, please contact +60 3 2264 2264 or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

