Illuminate Financial Closes $135m Early Growth Fund to Back the Next Generation of AI & Fintech for Financial Services

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate Financial has closed its fourth fund at $135 million, bringing together eight of the world's leading financial institutions to back Enterprise AI and Fintech companies building the infrastructure of tomorrow's financial services industry.

Illuminate Financial, the specialist venture capital firm focused on technology for financial services, today announced it has raised $135 million for its Early Growth Fund from investors including BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, Jefferies, RBC, S&P Global, and TD Securities. The fund targets Series B+ Enterprise AI and Fintech companies at the critical inflection point between proven technology and institutional scale.

Few venture funds can offer portfolio companies direct relationships with the institutions that will ultimately buy, partner with, or scale their technology. Illuminate's strategic investor base provides an unparalleled network of go-to-market relationships, industry expertise, and operational insight. Their involvement is a meaningful differentiator for Series B companies seeking to accelerate enterprise adoption.

This is Illuminate's fourth fund and first to target the Series B+ stage, a deliberate expansion built on over a decade of early-stage fintech investing. Founded by Mark Beeston in 2014, the firm operates across London, New York, and Singapore, led alongside Partners Alexander Ross, Rezso Szabo, Rachel Townend, and Luca Zorzino. Illuminate has raised $500 million across four funds, invested in 55 companies, and completed 14 successful exits. Its 2015 vintage fund is ranked the top European venture fund for distributions by Cambridge Associates.

Mark Beeston, Founder and Managing Partner at Illuminate Financial, said: "Financial services technology continues to evolve at pace, and the conviction shown by our strategic investors reflects a shared belief that the most durable infrastructure of the next decade will be built by the companies we are investing in today. Our competitive advantage in this strategy is the reach and relationships we have built over a decade of early-stage investing and the deep familiarity with founders and their journeys that comes from being there from the start. We are grateful for our investors' partnership and look forward to backing the next generation of visionary founders."

Junaid Baig, Head of Strategic Investments at BNP Paribas, said: "We are pleased to join Illuminate Financial's Early Growth Fund as a strategic investor. Illuminate has built a distinctive platform and their deep understanding of how financial institutions adopt and deploy new technology aligns closely with our own priorities. We look forward to working with Illuminate to help shape the next generation of financial services infrastructure."

Barrie Laver, Managing Director, Head of Venture Capital & Private Equity at RBC, said: "RBC has long been committed to investing in the technologies that will define the future of financial services, and our participation in Illuminate's Early Growth Fund reflects that conviction. We value Illuminate's understanding of enterprise adoption and the excellent access they provide to their portfolio companies."

Andrew Murray, Managing Director at Citi Ventures, said: "Illuminate has an exceptional track record of identifying and backing the companies building critical infrastructure for financial services. Their deep relationships across the industry, combined with a rigorous focus on enterprise-grade technology make them a natural partner as we continue to engage with founders building at this level."

Four investments have already been made: Pliant, a Berlin-based corporate card and spend management platform; TransFICC, the specialist provider of low-latency connectivity for fixed income and derivatives markets; Zocks, a privacy-first AI platform for financial advisors; and Endowus, Asia's leading independent wealth advisory platform with client assets exceeding $10 billion.

Disclosure

Nothing in this press release should be viewed as a statement of the named institutions' experience with, or endorsement of, Illuminate Financial and it is not known whether the listed institutions approve of Illuminate Financial or the advisory services provided. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The contents of this press release should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or other advice, or a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular security.

About Illuminate Financial

Illuminate Financial is a specialist venture capital firm investing in early-stage Enterprise AI & Fintech companies. With teams across London, New York, and Singapore, we combine capital with unmatched connectivity to global financial institutions, helping visionary founders build and scale. www.illuminatefinancial.com

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SOURCE Illuminate Financial