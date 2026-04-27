iMarketKorea Signs Two MOUs with Vietnam's Phu Tho Provincial People's Committee and BIDV

Participates in Korea-Vietnam Economic Delegation

Accelerates development of an industrial park in Phu Tho Province near Hanoi, while attracting advanced manufacturing companies and building a supply chain ecosystem

Plans parallel development of an Inland Container Depot (ICD) to strengthen logistics competitiveness

Expands discussions with Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) on financial support measures and new business opportunities

HANOI, Vietnam and SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iMarketKorea, a leading industrial materials distribution company led by CEO Kim Hak-jae, announced that it has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Phu Tho Provincial People's Committee and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam during the MOU signing session at the Korea-Vietnam Business Forum, hosted by Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The company participated in the official Korea-Vietnam economic delegation.

iMarketKorea participated in the “Korea-Vietnam Business Forum” held in Hanoi, Vietnam, on April 23, where it signed a memorandum of understanding with the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Province, Vietnam, for cooperation on an industrial complex development project. Pictured from left: Kim Hak-jae, Tran Duy Dong, Kim Jung-kwan, and Ngo Van Tuan.

As Vietnam's investment environment continues to advance, cooperation in production infrastructure such as industrial parks has become increasingly important. Based on prior discussions with Phu Tho Province, iMarketKorea formalized this partnership through the latest agreements.

Located near Noi Bai International Airport, Phu Tho Province is emerging as a strategic logistics hub and an attractive production base for global companies. The province recorded 10.52% gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth in 2025, ranking fourth among Vietnam's provinces.

Through the agreement, iMarketKorea plans to develop a national industrial park in Phu Tho Province and actively attract global manufacturing companies. The company also aims to build a supply chain-driven industrial ecosystem by strengthening collaboration among related businesses centered around the industrial complex.

To enhance logistics competitiveness, iMarketKorea will also pursue the development of an Inland Container Depot (ICD) with bonded warehousing functions. An ICD is an inland logistics hub enabling customs clearance and cargo handling. When integrated with the industrial park, it is expected to improve import-export efficiency and strengthen the region's attractiveness to manufacturers.

Kim Hak-jae, CEO of iMarketKorea, said, "This agreement establishes the foundation for integrated production and logistics infrastructure. Through cooperation with the Phu Tho provincial government and BIDV, we plan to establish a one-stop support system covering administration, finance, legal matters, and taxation. We will also create an environment where high-tech parts and materials companies can effectively utilize local incentives and gradually expand future cooperation."

SOURCE iMarketKorea