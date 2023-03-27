IMAX China Roars to RMB 28.3 Million Opening for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume

Suzume Delivers Biggest IMAX China Debut and Highest IMAX Index 8.3% for Japanese Animation Release

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China (HKSE: 1970) roared to RMB28.3 million at the box office this weekend with the debut of Toho's animation film Suzume, directed by Makoto Shikai— recording the biggest opening in China for a Japanese animation release and a non-Hollywood foreign film.

Following its record Chinese New Year and the stellar performance of Avatar: The Way of Water, IMAX China has reported another box office success in the first quarter. Year-to-date, IMAX delivered RMB 672 million box office in mainland China, already the second highest first quarter box office in history and a 107% increase over the same period last year.

IMAX delivered 8.3% of Suzume's weekend gross – the best index for IMAX China among all Japanese animation films, on only 1% of overall screens. Over the weekend, 9 out of the 10 top locations were IMAX theaters.

"The stunning opening of Suzume once again demonstrates the strong momentum and blossoming content supply of IMAX China's business this year," said IMAX China CEO Daniel Manwaring, "From Hollywood blockbusters, local language tentpole films to Japanese animation releases, the record-breaking IMAX box office shows that Chinese audiences' demand for the IMAX experience is not only stronger than ever, but also more diversified. Congratulations to director Makoto Shinkai and our partners at Toho and Road Pictures for the successful launch of Suzume in China. We look forward to working with filmmakers from all over the world to bring more great content to Chinese audiences and meet the diversified movie going demand of the market."

Building on Suzume's successful release, Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons (March 31), thriller comedy To Be Continued (March 31), Universal's The Super Mario Bros Movie (April 5), Jean Jacques Annaud's Notre-Dame Brûle (April 7), Toei's The First Slam Dunk (April 20) and Alibaba Picture's Born to Fly (April 28) are all set to debut in IMAX to audiences across China. In addition, the remastered 3D version of Titanic will return to IMAX screens in China on April 3rd.

