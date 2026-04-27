IMG Pharma Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Matsumoto Pharmaceutical

TOKYO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("IMG Pharma"), a majority-owned subsidiary of IMG Japan, the Group's holding company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Matsumoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a Japanese pharmaceutical manufacturer.

IMG Medical Group operates an integrated healthcare platform across Asia, providing structured clinical services and long-term health management across the full lifecycle of care—from life creation and optimization to preservation. Within this framework, IMG Pharma serves as the Group's pharmaceutical and product platform, translating clinical needs and medical pathways into standardized, scalable pharmaceutical and health products.

Founded in 1948, Matsumoto Pharmaceutical has established a mature OTC product system, with more than 50 registered drug approvals across Class 1, 2, and 3 categories and over 30 trademarks. Its product portfolio spans digestive, respiratory, and dermatological areas, as well as metabolic and physiological function-related segments.

Matsumoto Pharmaceutical currently operates two pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the Kansai region, with a combined site area exceeding 10,000 square meters, supporting its established production and OTC manufacturing capabilities.

IMG Pharma operates with Kobe as its core R&D and industrialization hub, leveraging the Kobe Biomedical Innovation Cluster (KBIC), one of Japan's leading life science ecosystems. The Company is advancing research and product development across regenerative and bioactive domains, including DPSC (dental pulp stem cell-related pathways), iPS cell-related technologies, placenta-derived bioactive components, and NAD-related compounds, with a focus on translational development and productization.

This integration combines IMG Pharma's biopharmaceutical and translational capabilities with Matsumoto Pharmaceutical's manufacturing foundation and OTC product system, forming a multi-layered product capability structure. It is expected to support the development of a scalable pharmaceutical and health product platform addressing long-term health management needs.

"This agreement is not only an important step in strengthening IMG Pharma's pharmaceutical and product platform, but also reflects our broader approach to building a structured system that connects scientific innovation with real-world healthcare applications," said Yuki Sakurai, CEO of IMG Pharma.

"By integrating Kobe-based R&D and translational capabilities with Matsumoto Pharmaceutical's established manufacturing and OTC system, we are creating a more scalable pathway from clinical care to product-based health solutions, with a continued focus on long-term health management."

About IMG Pharma

IMG Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company and a majority-owned subsidiary of IMG Japan. It serves as the Group's product and pharmaceutical platform, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and functional health products.

About IMG Japan

IMG Japan is an integrated healthcare platform operating across Asia, connecting clinical services, regenerative medicine, and healthcare product development to support long-term health management.

About Matsumoto Pharmaceutical

Matsumoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., established in 1948, is a Japanese pharmaceutical manufacturer with a long history in OTC drug development and production.

SOURCE IMG Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.