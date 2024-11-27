IMG Saxony-Anhalt: Minister Sven Schulze launches model project for language acquisition in Vietnam with DEHOGA at the Goethe Institute

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sven Schulze, Minister for Economic Affairs, Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry for the State of Saxony-Anhalt, has given the starting signal for a groundbreaking cooperation within the framework of the Saxony-Anhalt skilled worker initiative for the Viethoga training project. The aim is to optimally prepare young Vietnamese for vocational training in Saxony-Anhalt. The focus is on the introduction of a higher-qualification B2 language course program, which takes the previous success of the Viethoga training project to a new level of quality. The project is another part of the comprehensive skilled worker initiative that the minister started in June and for which an accompanying advertising campaign was launched last week that will also make the career opportunities in Saxony-Anhalt visible in Vietnam.

Saxony-Anhalt's Minister of Economic Affairs Sven Schulze gives the starting signal for a cooperation within the framework of the Viethoga training project. Photo: MWL

"Language is the key to successful integration - professionally and privately," says Minister Sven Schulze. "With the new B2 language course, we are optimally preparing young people for their professional future in Saxony-Anhalt. This program not only strengthens their language skills, but also creates the basis for successful training and integration. Everyone benefits from this: the trainees and the companies. I am convinced that this project is exemplary and will be seen as a success story far beyond Saxony-Anhalt," continued Minister Sven Schulze.

Viethoga project expanded to include craft and technical professions

For seven years, the Viethoga training project has offered young people from Vietnam the opportunity to complete a dual training course in the hotel and catering industry in Saxony-Anhalt. So far, over 600 participants have been successfully integrated, and the number continues to rise: by the end of the year, 700 will be exceeded. At the start of Saxony-Anhalt's skilled worker initiative in June, the project was initially expanded to address craft and technical chamber professions and is now being further expanded in the area of language acquisition.

Because even success stories have challenges. "Experience to date has shown that a higher language level is necessary in order to successfully complete training in Germany, which takes place in German," emphasizes Michael Schmidt, President of DEHOGA Sachsen-Anhalt e.V. "With the new B2 program, we are focusing on a solid language foundation that not only makes vocational school easier, but also everyday work and life in Saxony-Anhalt."

Language support goes hand in hand with cultural integration

The Goethe Institute Hanoi is playing a central role in the implementation of the new program. "Our goal is not only to teach participants language skills at B2 level, but also to prepare them culturally for life in Germany," says Steffen Kaupp, deputy director of the institute and head of language training at the Goethe-Institute.

As part of the program, participants initially stay in Vietnam for a longer period of time to deepen their German language skills in intensive courses. A final language test certifies the knowledge they have achieved with an internationally recognized B2 certificate.

Perspectives for long-term securing of skilled workers

The funding of the skilled worker initiative and this part of the project is made possible by the state of Saxony-Anhalt, with the Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony-Anhalt mbH (IMG) taking the lead. The language project is not only an expansion of the existing program, but also a further step towards securing skilled workers. "IMG fully supports the Viethoga training project. As a bridge between business and international skilled workers, we are helping to create sustainable partnerships and strengthen Saxony-Anhalt as a business location in the long term," explains Dr. Robert Franke, Managing Director of IMG.

In the long term, the shortage of skilled workers is one of the greatest challenges for companies in Saxony-Anhalt. According to calculations by the State Statistical Office of Saxony-Anhalt, the potential workforce in the state will fall by 215,000 people or almost 18 percent by 2035. However, school graduates will only be able to fill part of the gap created by people leaving the workforce. Targeted integration of foreign skilled workers is therefore essential.

More Information:

The insider tip for your professional future | Germany's hidden champion: Sachsen-Anhalt kann's halt

Hoạt động đào tạo tại Saxony-Anhalt cho học viên Việt Nam: Sachsen-Anhalt kann's halt

Contact:

Sabine Kraus

Tel.: +49 391/568 9920

Email: Sabine Kraus

Tel.: +49 391/568 9920

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony Anhalt (IMG)