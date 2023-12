Immerse Yourself in the Season's Joy with Hilton Hotels: Unveiling Unforgettable Holiday Menus and Celebrations Across Malaysia

Step into the magic of the festive season at Hilton hotels nationwide, where our esteemed chefs from various outlets have curated an exquisite assortment of offerings. Anticipate a medley of sumptuous menus at buffet outlets and specialty restaurants, festive takeaways, engaging kids' activities, fine wines, and delightful confections, ensuring an unforgettable journey of flavors and festivities at Hilton locations nationwide.

From the heart of Kuala Lumpur to the diverse cities across Malaysia, Hilton Hotels invites guests to partake in the 'Hilton Holidays' celebration. Join us in commemorating the wonders of this festive season at Hilton — where every moment becomes a cherished memory. For more information on all our exciting offerings, visit https://eatdrinkhilton.com/hilton-holidays/

Hilton Kuala Lumpur | 22 November 2023 - 1 January 2024

VASCO'S

Festive Weekday Lunch Buffet

1 - 31 December 2023 | Monday to Friday | 12.00pm - 2.30pm

RM148 nett per adult | RM98 nett per child

Festive Weekend Lunch Buffet

Saturday to Sunday | 12:30pm - 3:00pm

RM198 nett per adult | RM98 nett per child

Festive Dinner Buffet

1 - 31 December 2023 | Sunday to Thursday | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM198 nett per adult | RM108 nett per child

Festive Super Seafood Dinner Buffet

1 - 31 December 2023 | Friday to Saturday | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM238 nett per adult | RM108 nett per child

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

24 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM318 nett per adult | RM128 nett per child

Christmas Day Lunch Buffet

25 December 2023 | 12:30pm - 3:00pm

RM318 nett per adult | RM128 nett per child

Christmas Day Dinner Buffet

25 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM288 nett per adult | RM118 per child

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023 | 6.30pm - 10.30pm

RM318 nett per adult | RM128 nett per adult

New Year's Day Lunch Buffet

1 January 2024 | 12:30pm - 3:00pm

RM218 nett per adult | RM108 nett per child

GRAZE –An Italian Festive Celebration

Festive Set Menu

24 December 2023 | 6:30pm to 10:30pm

25 December 2023 | 12:00pm to 2:30pm and 6:30pm to 10:30pm

RM388 nett per person

Add on RM200 nett per person for wine pairing

CHAMBERS GRILL

Festive-Inspired Al

Carte Menu

1 - 31 December 2023

For more information, call Hilton Kuala Lumpur at +603 2264 2264 or email [email protected]

Hilton Petaling Jaya I 17 November 2023 - 1 January 2024

PAYA SERAI

Festive Weekend Dinner Buffet

Friday and Saturday | 17 November - 30 December 2023*

7:00pm - 10:30pm

RM158 nett per adult | RM79 nett per child

TOH YUEN

Festive Set Menu

1 - 31 December 2023*

RM2,388 nett for 10 persons

GENJI

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

24 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM229 nett per adult | RM120 nett per child

Christmas Day Lunch Buffet

25 December 2023 | 11:30am - 2:30pm

RM229 nett per adult | RM120 nett per child

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM229 nett per adult | RM120 nett per child

New Year's Day Lunch Buffet

1 January 2024 | 11:30am - 2:30pm

RM229 nett per adult | RM120 nett per child

For more information, call Hilton Petaling Jaya at +603 7955 9122, WhatsApp +6016- 2160414, email [email protected]

Hilton Kota Kinabalu | 1 December 2023 - 1 January 2024

URBAN KITCHEN

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

24 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 9:30pm

RM168 nett per adult | RM84 nett per child

Christmas Day High Tea Buffet

25 December 2023 | 12:30pm - 3:30pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

Boxing Day High Tea Buffet

26 December 2023 | 12:30pm - 3:30pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 9:30pm

RM188 nett per adult | RM84 nett per child

New Year's Day High Tea Buffet

1 January 2024 | 12:30pm - 3:30pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

ROOFTOP BAR & GRILL

Christmas Eve 4-Course Set Dinner

24 December 2023 | 6.00pm – 10:00pm

RM128 nett per set

Christmas Day BBQ Dinner Buffet

25 December 2023 | 6.30pm – 9.30pm

RM200 nett per adult | RM 100 nett per child

New Year's Eve 4-Course Set Dinner

31st December 2023

THE CLUB

New Year Countdown Party

31 December 2023 | 8.00pm till late

For more information, call Hilton Kota Kinabalu at +6088 356 000 or email [email protected]

Hilton Kuching | 1 December 2023 - 1 January 2024

RIVER VIEW CAFE

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

24 December 2023

RM288 nett per adult | RM144 nett per child

Christmas Day Brunch Buffet

25 December 2023

RM188 nett per adult | RM94 nett per child

Christmas Day Dinner Buffet

25 December 2023

RM288 nett per adult | RM144 nett per child

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023

RM288 nett per adult | RM144 nett per child

New Year's Day Brunch Buffet

1 January 2024

RM188 nett per adult | RM94 nett per child

For more information, call Hilton Kuching at +6082 223 888 or email [email protected]

DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur | 20 November 2023 - 1 January 2024

MAKAN KITCHEN

Festive High Tea Buffet

16 - 17 December 2023 | 12:30pm - 4:00pm

RM148 nett per adult | RM74 nett per child

Christmas High Tea Buffet

23 - 25 December 2023 | 12:30pm - 4:00pm

RM168 nett per adult | RM84 nett per child

Festive Dinner Buffet

1 - 22 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM168 nett per adult | RM84 nett per child

Christmas Dinner Buffet

23 - 25 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM198 nett per adult | RM99 nett per child

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM238 nett per adult | RM119 nett per child

Add-on RM30 nett per person for access to the New Year Celebration at Tosca

New Year High Tea Buffet

1 January 2024 | 12:30pm - 4:00pm

RM148 nett per adult | RM74 nett per child

TOSCA

Christmas 5-Course Dinner

24 - 25 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM240 nett per adult | RM120 nett per child

RM98 nett for free flow wine and beer

New Year's Eve 5-Course Dinner

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM240 nett per adult | RM120 nett per child

RM98 nett for free flow wine and beer

New Year Celebration

31 December 2023 | 9:00pm - 1:00am

From RM30 nett per person, inclusive of one (1) House Drink

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur at +603 2172 7272, WhatsApp +6012 290 4551, or email [email protected]

DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside | 24 December 2023 - 1 January 2024

MAKAN KITCHEN

Festive Dinner Buffet

24 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM178 nett per adult | RM89 nett per child

Live Band | 8:00pm - 9:30pm

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM178 nett per adult | RM89 nett per child

Activities

Live Band | 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Countdown at The Koffee

Festive High Tea Buffet

25 December 2023 | 12:30pm - 3:30pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

New Year High Tea Buffet

1 January 2024 | 12:30pm - 3:30pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

Live bands will be playing throughout high tea buffets

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside at +603 8890 0000 or email [email protected]

DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka | 1 December 2023 - 1 January 2024

MAKAN KITCHEN

Christmas Dinner Buffet

24 - 25 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM168 nett per adult | RM85 nett per child

New Year's Day High Tea Buffet

1 January 2024 | 2:30pm - 4:00pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

Children below 5 years old eat for free

TOSCA

5-Course Christmas Dinner

23 - 30 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM128 nett per person

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet and Countdown Celebration

31 December 2023

Dinner Buffet | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Countdown Celebration | 10:00pm - 1:00am

RM188 nett per adult | RM94 nett per child

Children can enjoy Movie Night at the Kid's Club

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka at +606 222 3333

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru | 17 November 2023 - 1 January 2024

MAKAN KITCHEN

Festive Weekday Lunch

17 November - 29 December 2023 | 12:00pm - 2:30pm

Available Mondays to Fridays, except on Christmas Day, 25 December 2023

RM78 nett per person

Festive Weekend Seafood Dinner

17 November - 30 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Fridays and Saturdays, except 22 - 23 December 2023

RM188 nett per person

Festive Weekend High Tea

18 November - 31 December 2023 | 12:30pm - 3:00pm

Saturdays and Sundays

RM88 nett per person

Festive Weekday Dinner

19 November - 28 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Sundays to Thursdays, except 24 - 25 December 2023

RM128 nett per person

Christmas Dinner

22 - 25 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM198 nett per person

Christmas High Tea

23 - 25 December 2023 | 12:30pm - 3:00pm

RM128 nett per person

New Year's Eve Dinner

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM198 nett per person

New Year High Tea

1 January 2024 | 12:30pm - 3:00pm

RM98 nett per person

TOSCA

Christmas Dinner Set Menu

23 - 25 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM288 nett per person

Christmas Brunch Semi-Buffet

24 – 25 December 2023 | 11:00am – 2:00pm

RM 168 nett per person

New Year's Eve Dinner Set Menu

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM288 nett per person

New Year's Eve Poolside Countdown Party

31 December 2023 | 9:00pm - 12:00am

RM100 nett per person

Inclusive of one (1) beverage

AXIS LOUNGE

Festive High Tea Set for Two

17 November - 31 December 2023 | 12:00pm - 6:00pm

RM98 nett per set

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru at +607 268 6868 or email [email protected]

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort | 1 - 31 December 2023

MAKAN KITCHEN

Christmas Dinner Buffet

24 - 25 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM150 nett per adult | RM75 nett per child

Inclusive of chilled juices, cordial, coffee and tea

Fireworks display on 24 and 25 December 2023 at 8:15pm, Sundown Area

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM150 nett per adult | RM75 nett per child

Inclusive of chilled juice, cordial, coffee and tea

Fireworks display at 12:00am, Sundown Area

Beverage Package: RM80 nett for 2-hour free flow selected house wine, draft beer and soft drinks.

AXIS LOUNGE

Festive Cocktails

1 – 31 December 2023

RM 30 nett per glass

Festive High Tea Set

24 – 31 December 2023 | 2:00pm – 5:00pm

RM 88 per adult

Inclusive of freshly brewed coffee and a selection of DIlmah teas

HOTPOT

Christmas Hot Pot Dinner Buffet

24 - 25 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

Inclusive of chilled juice, cordial, coffee and tea

New Year's Eve Hot Pot Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

Inclusive of chilled juice, cordial, coffee and tea

Beverage Package: RM80 nett for 2-hour free flow selected house wine, draft beer and soft drinks.

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort at +60 5684 3333 or email [email protected]

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang | 1 December 2023 - 1 January 2024

MAKAN KITCHEN

Festive Dinner Buffet

22 - 23 and 26 - 30 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM148 nett per adult | RM88 nett per senior citizen or child

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

24 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM168 nett per adult | RM98 nett per senior citizen or child

Christmas Dinner Buffet

25 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM168 nett per adult | RM98 nett per senior citizen or child

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM208 nett per adult | RM108 nett per senior citizen or child

AXIS LOUNGE

Festive High Tea

1 December 2023 - 1 January 2024 | 2:00pm - 6:00pm

Happy Hour from 3:00pm - 8:00pm daily on selected beverages

RM88 nett per person

For more information, WhatsApp DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang at +6012 381 7586, email [email protected]

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City | 13 November 2023 - 1 January 2024

MAKAN KITCHEN

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

24 December 2023 | 6:00pm - 10:30pm

RM198 nett per adult | RM139 nett per senior citizen | RM99 nett per child

RM100 nett for free flow Grant Burge Shiraz and Grant Burge Chardonnay

RM120 nett for free flow Angove Sparkling Wine

Christmas High Tea Buffet

25 December 2023 | 12:30pm - 4:00pm

RM188 nett per person | RM132 nett per senior citizen | RM94 nett per child

RM100 nett for free flow Grant Burge Shiraz and Grant Burge Chardonnay

RM120 nett for free flow Angove Sparkling Wine

Christmas Dinner Buffet

25 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM168 nett per person | RM118 nett per senior citizen | RM84 nett per child

RM100 nett for free flow Grant Burge Shiraz and Grant Burge Chardonnay

RM120 nett for free flow Angove Sparkling Wine

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM188 nett per adult | RM132 nett per senior citizen | RM94 nett per child

RM100 nett for free flow Grant Burge Shiraz and Grant Burge Chardonnay

RM120 nett for free flow Angove Sparkling Wine

New Year High Tea Buffet

1 January 2024 | 12:30pm - 4:00pm

RM168 nett per adult | RM118 nett per senior citizen | RM84 nett per child

RM100 nett for free flow Grant Burge Shiraz and Grant Burge Chardonnay

RM120 nett for free flow Angove Sparkling Wine

TOSCA

À La Carte Christmas Dinner

1 - 26 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

Christmas Brunch Buffet

25 December 2023 | 11:30am - 3:00pm

RM168 nett per adult | RM118 nett per senior citizen | RM94 nett per child

Inclusive of free flow soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea

Every diner can enjoy a complimentary champagne cocktail poured at their table

New Year's Eve Dinner

Set for Two

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:30pm

RM198 nett per set

Inclusive of two (2) glasses of sparkling wine

AXIS LOUNGE

Festive High Tea

13 November - 31 December 2023 | 12:00pm - 5:00pm

RM168 nett for two persons

Add on RM150 nett for two glasses of Prosecco

New Year Celebration

31 December 2023 | 9:00pm - 2:00am

Entry fee from RM98 nett* per person

Inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine

For more information, call DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City at +60 35650 0200 or email [email protected]

Hilton Garden Inn Puchong | 24 - 31 December 2023

GARDEN GRILLE

Christmas Eve Dinner

Semi-Buffet

24 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM88 nett per adult | RM44 nett per child

All-You-Can-Eat Appetizer, Soup and Dessert

Main of Chicken or Fish | Add-On RM20 nett for Lamb or Beef

Christmas Lunch and Dinner

3-Course Set Menu

25 December 2023

12:00pm - 2:30pm | 6:00pm - 10:00pm

RM68 nett per person

Applies for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, diners can enjoy a 20% discount on selected bottles of wine

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023 | 7:00pm - 10:00pm

RM108 nett per adult | RM54 nett per child

Add-on RM20 nett per person for entry to the Poolside Countdown

New Year's Eve Poolside Countdown

Garden Grille Terrace and Poolside

31 December 2023 | 10:00pm onwards

RM48 nett per person

Free entry for child with one (1) paying adult

Inclusive of one (1) welcome drink and tapas

For more information, call Hilton Garden Inn Puchong at +603 8084 1299, WhatsApp +6012 612 9947 or email [email protected]

Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur | 2 - 31 December 2023

GARDEN GRILLE NORTH

Festive High Tea Buffet

2 - 30 December 2023 | Every Saturday I 12:30pm - 4:00pm

RM78 nett per adult | RM39 nett per child

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

24 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

Christmas High Tea Buffet

25 December 2023 | 12:30pm - 4:00pm

RM98 nett per adult | RM49 nett per child

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 10:00pm

RM128 nett per adult | RM64 nett per child

Add-on RM60 per adult and RM20 per child for access to the New Year Celebration at the Rooftop 25 Bar & Lounge (South Tower)

ROOFTOP 25 BAR & LOUNGE (SOUTH TOWER)

New Year Celebration

31 December 2023 | 6:30pm - 12:30am

From RM80 nett per person

Inclusive of one (1) drink and a party pack

Additional RM50 nett per person applies for window seating

For more information, call Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur at +603 2771 6888, WhatsApp +6012 597 2776 or email KULMY_FB@Hilton.com

