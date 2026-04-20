Immunofoco Presents Preclinical Data for IMV102, an In Vivo CAR-T Candidate, Demonstrating Durable Tumor Control at the AACR 2026

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunofoco today announced the presentation of new preclinical data for its in vivo BCMA-targeting CAR-T candidate, IMV102, at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026. The data demonstrate that IMV102 achieved potent and durable anti-tumor activity in multiple myeloma models, highlighting its potential to address key limitations of conventional CAR-T therapies.

Autologous CAR-T therapy has achieved remarkable success in hematologic malignancies, yet its widespread use remains challenging due to complex manufacturing and high costs. To address these challenges, Immunofoco developed the iMAGIC platform, a lentiviral vector-based in vivo CAR-T system composed of a mutated MxV glycoprotein (MxV-G-mut) and a T cell targeting module (TCM3). This platform enables selective targeting and transduction of T cells in vivo.

Leveraging this platform, the company is advancing IMV102, a BCMA-targeting in vivo CAR-T candidate that has demonstrated promising specificity, efficacy, and safety in preclinical models of multiple myeloma.

In vitro, IMV102 showed highly selective transduction of T cells, achieving efficient gene delivery in Jurkat T-cell lines, while minimal transduction was observed in non-target cells such as hepatocytes and Kupffer cells, indicating strong targeting specificity. Furthermore, IMV102-generated CAR-T cells exhibited potent cytotoxic activity against NCI-H929 multiple myeloma cells, accompanied by significant upregulation of IFN-γ.

In vivo, IMV102 induced CAR-T cell generation and achieved potent and durable tumor inhibition in two multiple myeloma xenograft models (H929-Luc and MM.1S-Luc, human PBMC-reconstituted mice). Tumor burden was significantly reduced. Body weight remained stable throughout the study, with no significant safety signals observed. CAR-T cell expansion and plasma IFN-γ levels remained within a manageable range, supporting a favorable balance between immune activity and safety.

Dr. Minmin Sun, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Immunofoco, commented: "IMV102 further validates the potential of our dual-engine strategy integrating ex vivo and in vivo CAR-T approaches. We believe in vivo CAR-T has the potential to transform the manufacturing and delivery paradigm of cell therapies, enabling a shift from highly personalized treatments to scalable and accessible solutions. We will continue to advance IMV102 into clinical development and expand the application of the iMAGIC platform across oncology and autoimmune diseases."

About Immunofoco

Founded in 2020, Immunofoco is an innovative cell therapy company aiming to deliver accessible treatments with long-term survival benefits for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead program, IMC002 (CLDN18.2 CAR-T), is currently in a pivotal Phase III trial in China.

The company leverages a "dual-engine" growth model, advancing ex vivo CAR-T therapies for solid tumors and in vivo CAR-T therapies across hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases, supported by proprietary technology platforms and the FOCO-CAR manufacturing platform.

For more information, please visit www.immunofoco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits, safety, and efficacy of IMV102 and other product candidates, as well as Immunofoco's development plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Immunofoco undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Immunofoco