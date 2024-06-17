imos Partners with Eyesafe to Launch Next-Generation Blue Light Screen Protector

SOLID-EX2 Screen Protector Sets New Standards with TÜV Rheinland's RPF 60 Certification

TAIPEI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing integration of digital technology in everyday life, the demand for mobile device accessories that enhance user safety and device longevity is rising. imos, a premier Taiwanese brand known for its robust mobile protection solutions, has joined forces with Eyesafe, a world leader in blue light filtration, to introduce the imos SOLID-EX2 Low Blue Light Screen Protector. Leveraging the Eyesafe® RPF60 technology, this new product has received certification from TÜV Rheinland, Germany with a high Radiation Protection Factor (RPF) of 60, blocking 60% of blue light in the 435-440 nanometer spectrum. This is achieved while retaining 80% of the screen's brightness and keeping color deviation to less than 500k, enabling the display of vibrant and true-to-life screen colors. This ensures users do not have to compromise color quality for blue light protection.

Imos Pioneers New Low Blue Light Tech: Featuring RPF60 technology certified by TÜV Rheinland, this innovation filters 60% of high-energy blue light and is recognized with the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), leading the evolution in screen protection. (PRNewsfoto/imos)

The imos SOLID-EX2 also excels in durability and environmental sustainability. It passed the maximum water droplet angle test at 120 degrees, demonstrating superb water and dirt resistance. Made of 9H hardness glass, it is notably scratch-resistant and durable. It provides superior screen protection for mobile devices. Moreover, it has earned the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification from Bureau Veritas for incorporating 60% renewable glass materials. The screen protector is designed to fit the iPhone 12 and newer models, as well as select iPad models. The imos SOLID-EX2 will be available for purchase starting June 21st at major imos physical dealerships and through online channels.

