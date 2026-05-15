"Impressions of China" Short Video Showcase 2025 Wraps Up

NANJING, China, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from InJiangsu.

The "Impressions of China" Short Video Showcase 2025 has officially concluded, drawing 4,173 submissions from creators around the world. The four-month event, which began in mid-August 2025, is designed to bridge cultures through authentic visual storytelling. After final judging, more than 200 works received awards, offering a genuine, diverse snapshot of contemporary China — from everyday street scenes and personal stories of perseverance to urban development, industrial innovation, and natural landscapes.

To enhance creative quality and cross-cultural appeal, organizers arranged on-location filming tours for nearly 50 international students from four Nanjing-based universities — Nanjing University, Nanjing Normal University, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and Nanjing University of Science and Technology. They were joined by overseas video bloggers from France, the United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. The group visited regions including Qidong (Nantong), Liangxi (Wuxi), Yixing (Wuxi), Binhai (Yancheng), and Taicang (Suzhou), capturing Jiangsu's rich cultural heritage and modern urban energy through their lenses.

The showcase gained wide exposure through Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation's cross-media platforms, the overseas partners of Jiangsu International Communication Center, and major global channels.

On February 3, 2026, an awards ceremony in Nanjing also marked the launch of the 2026 edition. The event featured four thematic chapters, during which outstanding creators and video subjects shared their behind-the-scenes stories. Winners were announced in eight categories: 80 Best Works, 120 Excellence Works, and 220 Merit Works. The special "Dreams Set Sail from the East" honor went to the piece In the Name of River and Sea.

"Impressions of China" continues to encourage global creators to document the country through honest, everyday lenses. Future editions will refine themes, expand distribution, and further energize cross-cultural dialogue through short videos.

SOURCE InJiangsu